1/2
Marci Michele (Hammer) COLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLE, Marci Michele (Hammer) (Age 47) Marci was born January 11, 1973 in Minot, ND. The family moved from Bottineau to Victoria, BC, Spokane, Whitefish, MT, then back to Spokane. She left behind her husband Tracy and seven children: Brittany, Miranda, Tyler, Amber, Brayden, Kayleigh, and Hayden, her mother Linda, dad Randy, and grandmother "Bammy" (96). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Rylan, Jaelyn, Gavin, Grayson, and Adelynn, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. You will forever be missed and always in our hearts. Rest now sweet angel, until we meet again. We love you dearly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved