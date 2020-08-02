COLE, Marci Michele (Hammer) (Age 47) Marci was born January 11, 1973 in Minot, ND. The family moved from Bottineau to Victoria, BC, Spokane, Whitefish, MT, then back to Spokane. She left behind her husband Tracy and seven children: Brittany, Miranda, Tyler, Amber, Brayden, Kayleigh, and Hayden, her mother Linda, dad Randy, and grandmother "Bammy" (96). She also leaves behind her grandchildren Rylan, Jaelyn, Gavin, Grayson, and Adelynn, along with her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. You will forever be missed and always in our hearts. Rest now sweet angel, until we meet again. We love you dearly.



