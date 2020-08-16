QUINN, Marcus Dennis March 19, 1942 - July 31, 2020 Marcus Dennis Quinn was called to the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born to John and Mildred Quinn on March 19, 1942, in Helena, Montana. He is survived by his children Adam and Mary-Jo (Matthew) and his grandchildren, Macy and Marissa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 48 years, Carolyn. Marcus spent his childhood in the Butte, Philipsburg, and Anaconda areas of Montana. He later moved to Seattle, Washington, where he graduated from high school and completed his machinist apprenticeship at Washington Iron Works. He married Carolyn at St. Edward Catholic Church on February 19, 1966. They moved to Hungry Horse, Montana, where they began their family and his job at Anaconda Aluminum. The growing family later moved to Kalispell, and then to Spokane, where he retired from Kaiser Aluminum. He was a volunteer firefighter and search and rescue worker, and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible outdoors hiking, backpacking, off-roading, spelunking, and exploring the mountains of the Pacific Northwest. He was a devoted father teaching his children valuable lessons in vehicle operation and maintenance, machining, outdoor survival, and the knowledge of any mountain he found himself on. He was especially close to his grandchildren, wanting to teach and share his knowledge with them and take them to places that he loved. Due to the current health situation, the funeral Mass will be held at St. Paschal Catholic Church for the immediate family only on August 19, 2020. Both Carolyn and Marcus will be interred at St. Joseph Cemetery, Trentwood following the Mass. We would like to thank all family and friends who have been so supportive through this step of life. Father and grandfather, we love you and will deeply miss you. You are reunited with our beloved mother in eternal rest.



