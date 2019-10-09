Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Thornhill Valley Chapel
1400 South Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
Mardell Lucille JOYNES


1933 - 2019
JOYNES, Mardell Lucille Mardell Lucille Joynes passed away Friday morning, October 4th, 2019. Mardell was born to James and Ruth Blacketer on February 13th, 1933 in Eagleville, Missouri. Her family moved to Vancouver, Washington, where she met her future husband. In 1949, Mardell married Willis Joynes. They settled in Spokane Valley in 1959 where they raised their five children. Mardell spent many years as a waitress. Her favorite place to serve was at the Golden Hour in Spokane Valley. She met many people and made many friends there. After retiring, she became very involved with the Spokane Valley Hospital Women's Auxiliary and spent thousands of hours volunteering at the hospital over twenty years. She was recognized many times for her service. During those years Mardell developed a love of ceramics. She always had several different projects in the works and made gifts of most of the pieces she created. Mardell was also very active with water aerobics until her health kept her from it. Other activities she enjoyed were getting together with her Bunco group, playing Yahtzee, baking and spending time with her grand-children, family and friends. Mardell was preceded in death by her husband Willis who died unexpectedly in 1986 after 37 years of marriage. She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, October 12th at 1pm at Thornhill Valley Chapel at 1400 S. Pines Road. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the or the .
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 9, 2019
