Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mardella Rose HENRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENRY, Mardella Rose (Age 81) Mardella Rose Henry passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from a stroke. She was born on September 5, 1937 in Bismarck, ND to Bernard Schwab and Elizabeth Schumacher, the youngest of their seven children. She grew up in Yakima, WA where she graduated from Eisenhower High School. She worked at the first drive through bank in Yakima, where she met her husband, Ted Henry. They were married on June 30, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Yakima and moved to Spokane where they have resided for 57 years. She loved being a wife, homemaker and mother, her children and grandchildren have been the source of her greatest joy and pride. Her fondest memories are the times spent with family, relatives and friends. She loved traveling to visit family, the fun weekends in Seattle with "the girls", our annual week at Pend Orielle Lake, and traveling with her husband for his sales trips or with their square dance group. She worked in market research, was one of the first to do food demonstrations in the grocery stores, briefly co-owned Circle 8 Square Dance shop, and was a merchandiser for health and beauty products. She was active in the Women's Pharmaceutical Auxiliary, served from 1983-1985 as President of the Spokane Square Dance Association with Ted, and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She has been integral in the lives of her children, encouraging them in their education, interests and careers, and taught them to be accountable to themselves and respectful of others. She provided us a home where our friends always felt welcomed and she always made things fun. She was so happy to become a grandmother, never hesitating to make time to be with them, to be present at school functions, sporting events, birthday parties, and music performances. She genuinely cared about her friends and neighbors, selflessly doing things for others and lending a helping hand whenever she could. She was a modest person whose family was not well off. Despite hard times, her family shared their love and they always found ways to laugh and find the good in things. Mardella always did find the good in things, the good in people, and we all knew we were loved dearly. Mardella is survived by her husband, Ted James Henry; daughter Lisa; son Curtis; grandchildren Bryn and Hayden. She was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence and Edward Schwab, sisters Virginia Schwab, Alice Bogle, Dorothy Proctor, and Marion Moody, infant daughter and infant son. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 9:30am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203.

HENRY, Mardella Rose (Age 81) Mardella Rose Henry passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from a stroke. She was born on September 5, 1937 in Bismarck, ND to Bernard Schwab and Elizabeth Schumacher, the youngest of their seven children. She grew up in Yakima, WA where she graduated from Eisenhower High School. She worked at the first drive through bank in Yakima, where she met her husband, Ted Henry. They were married on June 30, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Yakima and moved to Spokane where they have resided for 57 years. She loved being a wife, homemaker and mother, her children and grandchildren have been the source of her greatest joy and pride. Her fondest memories are the times spent with family, relatives and friends. She loved traveling to visit family, the fun weekends in Seattle with "the girls", our annual week at Pend Orielle Lake, and traveling with her husband for his sales trips or with their square dance group. She worked in market research, was one of the first to do food demonstrations in the grocery stores, briefly co-owned Circle 8 Square Dance shop, and was a merchandiser for health and beauty products. She was active in the Women's Pharmaceutical Auxiliary, served from 1983-1985 as President of the Spokane Square Dance Association with Ted, and a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She has been integral in the lives of her children, encouraging them in their education, interests and careers, and taught them to be accountable to themselves and respectful of others. She provided us a home where our friends always felt welcomed and she always made things fun. She was so happy to become a grandmother, never hesitating to make time to be with them, to be present at school functions, sporting events, birthday parties, and music performances. She genuinely cared about her friends and neighbors, selflessly doing things for others and lending a helping hand whenever she could. She was a modest person whose family was not well off. Despite hard times, her family shared their love and they always found ways to laugh and find the good in things. Mardella always did find the good in things, the good in people, and we all knew we were loved dearly. Mardella is survived by her husband, Ted James Henry; daughter Lisa; son Curtis; grandchildren Bryn and Hayden. She was preceded in death by her brothers Clarence and Edward Schwab, sisters Virginia Schwab, Alice Bogle, Dorothy Proctor, and Marion Moody, infant daughter and infant son. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22 9:30am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 2 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close