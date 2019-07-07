Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maren ""Marnie"" WANDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WANDS, Maren "Marnie" (Age 85) May 12, 1934 - June 23, 2019 On May 13th 1934 The Lord delivered to this world a spark of light that would go on to brighten the lives of everyone it touched. Alis (She really disliked that name) Maren (Eid) Wands the daughter of a school principle and youngest of four siblings, grew up in East Grand Forks, Minnesota where she developed a love for music and the arts. Her brothers and sister would often reminisce about how they couldn't get away with anything at school because dad was the principle. To help meet ends, her mother played piano at the local movie theater, playing for the silent movies. She would often entertain the family by reenacting the movies at home playing the songs and telling the story, further cementing her love of music. By the time Maren entered college, with years of training from her mom, she was a proficient flutist, pianists and had one of the best singing voices around. In college at the University of North Dakota Maren earned degrees in both music and communications. At graduation she was honored with an audition with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. She declined that audition to focus on her growing family. After her first marriage ended, Maren moved her two children Cort Johnson and Erin (Johnson) Hill to Spokane to be near her brother. She had very few belongings, only her beloved piano, and a small settee. The rental provided only a refrigerator. The family slept on the floor in front of the fire to keep warm and Maren, always taking challenges head on, would cook meals on a small hot plate. She made some pretty amazing meals of soup ,chili, stews and even pizza. It was a big event when cots were purchased from the Army Surplus store, providing much needed comfort to her family and an even bigger event when she had saved enough money to purchase a used stove. She was a pioneer in the broadcast industry as one of the first woman account executives with KREM and KEZE. If you saw the movie "Anchor Man", she lived it in real time and it was not nearly as funny. To provide more for her children, Maren took on part time jobs in addition to her full-time work. She sang in a band, taught voice lessons to local square dance callers and was a paid soloist and choir director at Central United Methodist Church. She remained the choir director at Central until her retirement. Through her hard work and dedication, she was able to purchase a home for her family. This gave her great joy and she made the house a home full of laughter and love and became an avid gardener. Maren left the broadcast industry and worked in sales for ABC Office Equipment until her retirement. Her next life adventures were all about travelling with her husband Richard Wands and pouring herself in to her art and family. She and Richard took trips to Greece, Germany, Norway, Austria, Costa Rica and Heli hiking in Canada. She loved spending time with her grandsons, taking them to Seahawks practices and sharing her love of art and cooking. Her art began to evolve, beginning with dried flower arrangements and clay figurines. She then moved on to traditional rug hooking(she often caller herself a hooker)and then to painting with watercolors and most recently scratch art. Her art has been displayed in several galleries in Spokane and she shared with everyone she met, whether showing pictures of her pieces that she kept on her phone or creating cards and sending to friends and loved ones. She would work at each medium until she had mastered it which gave her great joy. While she accomplished great things in her life, the things that will be remembered by all who knew her was her drive to keep busy and her ability to make people laugh and feel special. She loved her children and grandsons more than words can express. Never did a conversation end with out saying I love you. She truly loved and cared for all the people in her life. She could bring a smile to just about anyone with a single laugh or hoot. There are so many stories and memories, too many to share, we hope you will join us at the celebration of her life on July 13, 2019 at Moran United Methodist Church at 1pm. Please join her family to remember, laugh and celebrate this amazing woman and how much she meant to all of us. While her light has faded, it lives on in all of us. Rest in Peace Mama, WE LOVE YOU

Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019

