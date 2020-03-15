MAURER, Margaret Amerlia (Age 101) Margaret Amelia Maurer, age 101, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Spokane, WA. Margaret was born on February 11, 1919 at Malden, WA to Benjamin and Anna Ulrich. Margaret is survived by her children, Dee and Jim Kern of Spangle, WA, Gary and Lynn Maurer of Davenport, WA, Dale and Cindy Maurer of Spokane, WA. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren a great-great-grandson, sisters Amy Thomas, Eileene Anderson, Wanda Anderson and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret was precede in death by her husband Melvin Maurer in 2009, daughter Sherrie Blanchard, grandsons Shawn Maurer, Jerry (Bear) Kern and four brothers. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rocklyn Cemetery, Davenport, WA, with a Celebration of Life Service taking place in late May. Public visitation will take place on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Strate Funeral Home, 505 10th Street, Davenport, WA from 10:00 AM 5:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020