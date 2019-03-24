Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Bliesner. View Sign

BLIESNER, Margaret Ann "Marge" (Age 88) Margaret Ann Bliesner, 88, of Veradale, WA passed away on February 11, 2019. Margaret was born December 9th, 1930 in Foothills, WA to parents William and Lena McConahy. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1947, and she lived her entire life in the Spokane area. She married George Bliesner of Fairfield, WA in October, 1949 and the couple had six children together. She is survived by her children Bill (Jennifer), Kathy (Larry), David, Jennifer, Lisa (Dennis), and daughter-in-law Lori, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (with three on the way) as well as four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George, son Jeff, brothers Edward and Fred McConahy, and sister Bee Kuonen . She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and traveling. She and George vacationed in Europe, Japan, and China, as well as Hawaii and the East Coast. She was active in church activities, including teaching Sunday School, making quilts to be sent overseas, and caring for the less fortunate. She was a true servant of God. Family and friends will always remember her as a deeply caring person, generous with her time and always putting the welfare of others before herself. Memorial services will be held March 30th, 2 PM at Foothills Community Church, 11102 North Forker Rd., Spokane, WA 99217. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Union Gospel Mission, 2828 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99210 and SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

BLIESNER, Margaret Ann "Marge" (Age 88) Margaret Ann Bliesner, 88, of Veradale, WA passed away on February 11, 2019. Margaret was born December 9th, 1930 in Foothills, WA to parents William and Lena McConahy. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1947, and she lived her entire life in the Spokane area. She married George Bliesner of Fairfield, WA in October, 1949 and the couple had six children together. She is survived by her children Bill (Jennifer), Kathy (Larry), David, Jennifer, Lisa (Dennis), and daughter-in-law Lori, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (with three on the way) as well as four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George, son Jeff, brothers Edward and Fred McConahy, and sister Bee Kuonen . She enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and traveling. She and George vacationed in Europe, Japan, and China, as well as Hawaii and the East Coast. She was active in church activities, including teaching Sunday School, making quilts to be sent overseas, and caring for the less fortunate. She was a true servant of God. Family and friends will always remember her as a deeply caring person, generous with her time and always putting the welfare of others before herself. Memorial services will be held March 30th, 2 PM at Foothills Community Church, 11102 North Forker Rd., Spokane, WA 99217. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Union Gospel Mission, 2828 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99210 and SCRAPS, 6815 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99212. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close