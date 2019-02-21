Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann "Peggy" PICKETTE. View Sign

PICKETTE, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Peggy Pickette, 92, was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 3, 1926, second oldest of six children. She grew up in Beardsley, Minnesota on the family farm. At the age of 14 she moved with the family to Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Marycliff High School and attended Holy Names College. In 1950 at the age of 25 she married Paul G. Pickette of Spokane. Together, they raised seven children. Throughout the many roles she played in her long life, she relished her role as mother. Her husband, Paul, fittingly once stated; "Peggy was the heart of our family". She was openly proud of all her children and loved them equally with all her heart. Throughout her 92 years, Peggy was a continually generous, selfless, and kind person whose faith in God was evident. Peggy and Paul attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was loved by all; her family, friends, people she worked with, and the people she lived with in her later life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul G. Pickette, her parents, Charles and Florence, her three brothers, Raymond, Robert, Jim, and her sister, Kathleen. She leaves her brother, Pat Kenny; and all seven children, Lynn (John), Pamela (Tom), Paul (Sarah), David, (Diane-deceased), Mary Kay (Bill), Margi (David), and Steven (Kim). She has twelve grandchildren: Liz, Zach, Michaela, Isaac, Annabeth, Tyson, Eli, Jennifer, Francis, Meagan, Nate, and Ben. Peggy has five great-grandchildren: Ema Lee, Emery, Luna, Lilly, and Penelope. Mom was especially blessed by certain individuals who devoted themselves in service: Sister Sharon who assisted Peggy spiritually for twelve years; her brother, Pat Kenney who brought communion; her daughter, Pamela, who was her tireless caregiver, and devoted son Steve, who provided health needs. Our family wants to express heartfelt appreciation for Horizon Hospice and Cherrywood Place who provided consistent care and comfort for our Mom. Memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, Washington, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Urn placement at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Peggy's page at

PICKETTE, Margaret Ann "Peggy" Peggy Pickette, 92, was born in Fargo, North Dakota on August 3, 1926, second oldest of six children. She grew up in Beardsley, Minnesota on the family farm. At the age of 14 she moved with the family to Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Marycliff High School and attended Holy Names College. In 1950 at the age of 25 she married Paul G. Pickette of Spokane. Together, they raised seven children. Throughout the many roles she played in her long life, she relished her role as mother. Her husband, Paul, fittingly once stated; "Peggy was the heart of our family". She was openly proud of all her children and loved them equally with all her heart. Throughout her 92 years, Peggy was a continually generous, selfless, and kind person whose faith in God was evident. Peggy and Paul attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was loved by all; her family, friends, people she worked with, and the people she lived with in her later life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Paul G. Pickette, her parents, Charles and Florence, her three brothers, Raymond, Robert, Jim, and her sister, Kathleen. She leaves her brother, Pat Kenny; and all seven children, Lynn (John), Pamela (Tom), Paul (Sarah), David, (Diane-deceased), Mary Kay (Bill), Margi (David), and Steven (Kim). She has twelve grandchildren: Liz, Zach, Michaela, Isaac, Annabeth, Tyson, Eli, Jennifer, Francis, Meagan, Nate, and Ben. Peggy has five great-grandchildren: Ema Lee, Emery, Luna, Lilly, and Penelope. Mom was especially blessed by certain individuals who devoted themselves in service: Sister Sharon who assisted Peggy spiritually for twelve years; her brother, Pat Kenney who brought communion; her daughter, Pamela, who was her tireless caregiver, and devoted son Steve, who provided health needs. Our family wants to express heartfelt appreciation for Horizon Hospice and Cherrywood Place who provided consistent care and comfort for our Mom. Memorial Mass will be held at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes, 1115 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, Washington, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. Urn placement at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit Peggy's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close