THACKER, Margaret Ann "Margie" January 28, 1952 April 6, 2019 It is with profound grief we announce that, after a courageous battle against cancer, Margaret Ann ("Margie") Thacker passed away at her home in Carmel on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 67 with her family by her side. Margie was born in Spokane, Washington, the third of four children, to Mary and John Thacker. Margie graduated from Central Valley High School, where she was an outstanding student, a cheerleader and in her senior year was elected Lilac Princess, which was a very prestigious honor. She attended Washington State University, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She was later hired by United Airlines as a flight attendant, a career she took "flight" in for 31 years until retiring in 2003. Following her training at United's headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, she resided in San Francisco where she lived before moving to Carmel, California in 1993. Not only did her job provide her with an opportunity to travel extensively, but the benefits she received as a United employee allowed her family to travel to many wonderful places such as Europe, Hawaii, Canada, New York City and Aspen. Margie was also generous with her parents, for whom she was able to get trips to Spain and Hawaii. In 1983, Margie was celebrating St. Patrick's day in San Francisco when she met Fred Miller. They married in 1985 and had two wonderful children, Natalie and Joseph. In 1993, Margie and her family moved to Carmel where she lived until she passed away. Margie was just as beautiful on the outside as she was within. She had great warmth of personality and a joyful attitude that enabled her to make friends easily. She was a true friend in that she was always willing to make sacrifices for the benefit of others. She was a selfless mother who instilled great values of love, comfort and kindness which her children will carry on throughout their lives. Margie was also very athletic, and was an accomplished skier, a phenomenal horseback rider, and wonderful dancer. She skied in many places around the world including Banff, Canada, Lake Tahoe, Mt. Bachelor, Oregon, Beaver Creek and Colorado. Shortly after their marriage, Fred gave her an Arabian mare she named Holly on whom Margie rode throughout the foothills of Carmel Valley. Margie also had a passion for dancing which she carried on her entire life. She took dance classes at Monterey Peninsula College and was proud to say that she took a class on Broadway. In addition to her immediate family, Margie is survived by her siblings, John Thacker and Colleen Baker of Spokane, Washington, and her brother, Dr. Dan Thacker of Seattle, Washington. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Brynn Sofia Krupnik. A Mass will be celebrated at the Carmel Mission at 10 a.m. on April 16, 2019, and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Central Coast, which was incredibly helpful and supportive during Margie's last days. Condolences may be written to the family at

475 Washington St., A

Monterey , CA 93940

475 Washington St., A
Monterey , CA 93940
831-324-0404 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019

