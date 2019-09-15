Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann ZINKGRAF. View Sign Service Information St Augustine Parish 428 W 19th Ave Spokane, WA 99203 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Church 428 West 19th Avenue Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ZINKGRAF, Margaret Ann (Age 84) Margaret Ann Zinkgraf passed away surrounded by family in her new home at South Hill Village on Tuesday, September 10, after completing her "long good-bye" with dementia. She was 84 years old. Margaret was born in Polson, Montana on June 5, 1935, to Ethel and Roman Kraft. She was a cheerleader at Polson High School, and never lost her love for the wide-open spaces of Montana. After high school she decided to come to Spokane and enroll at Gonzaga University. When she was a student there, she was set up on a date with a handsome fellow student who had just returned from serving his country in Korea. Jack Zinkgraf and Margaret were married on May 19, 1956 at St. Aloysius Church. She and Jack were huge supporters of Gonzaga, and they were faithful Gonzaga basketball season ticket holders for 44 years. In addition, Margaret was an avid bowler and she loved to golf. For several years, she was a Camp Fire Leader. Margaret worked for her husband in his family business, Zinkgraf's Well Drilling, for many years. When Jack retired in 1990 she returned to work herself in order to further support her family. She was never more happy then when she was spending time with her family. Whether it was attending her children's choir concerts, football games, basketball games, volleyball games, graduations, weddings, or having the entire family over for holidays, she was always supportive, welcoming and unsparing with her love. She always loved flowers, and spent many an hour at Manito Park, looking at the roses or the lilacs. Her backyard was her sanctuary, and she spent many years in it tending her garden. We will remember her whenever we see beautiful flowers. When Margaret was in the cruel grip of her dementia, she made the transition to assisted living at South Hill Village and began the final journey of her life. Despite her situation, she faced her battle with patience and dignity, and taught us all lessons in humility and about life. Even towards the end, her laugh and her radiant smile were frequently shared whenever family visited. Margaret was preceded in death by her mother and father Ethel and Roman Kraft; her brother Leroy Kraft; her sister Marie Wicks and her daughter Margaret. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack; her sons John of Spokane, Gregory of Marysville, WA, and Scott Zinkgraf of Spokane; her daughter Debra Calhoun and her husband John of Spokane; and her daughter Tami Wahl of Spokane. The family wishes to thank the staff and personnel of South Hill Village for taking such good care of mom during her final months. We also extend a special thank you to Hospice of Spokane, for making mom's final days so peaceful. We welcome relatives, friends and caregivers to a Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Margaret on Monday, September 23rd, at 11:00 AM at St. Augustine Church, 428 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203, with Father Brian Mee presiding. Contributions are suggested in Margaret's name to .

ZINKGRAF, Margaret Ann (Age 84) Margaret Ann Zinkgraf passed away surrounded by family in her new home at South Hill Village on Tuesday, September 10, after completing her "long good-bye" with dementia. She was 84 years old. Margaret was born in Polson, Montana on June 5, 1935, to Ethel and Roman Kraft. She was a cheerleader at Polson High School, and never lost her love for the wide-open spaces of Montana. After high school she decided to come to Spokane and enroll at Gonzaga University. When she was a student there, she was set up on a date with a handsome fellow student who had just returned from serving his country in Korea. Jack Zinkgraf and Margaret were married on May 19, 1956 at St. Aloysius Church. She and Jack were huge supporters of Gonzaga, and they were faithful Gonzaga basketball season ticket holders for 44 years. In addition, Margaret was an avid bowler and she loved to golf. For several years, she was a Camp Fire Leader. Margaret worked for her husband in his family business, Zinkgraf's Well Drilling, for many years. When Jack retired in 1990 she returned to work herself in order to further support her family. She was never more happy then when she was spending time with her family. Whether it was attending her children's choir concerts, football games, basketball games, volleyball games, graduations, weddings, or having the entire family over for holidays, she was always supportive, welcoming and unsparing with her love. She always loved flowers, and spent many an hour at Manito Park, looking at the roses or the lilacs. Her backyard was her sanctuary, and she spent many years in it tending her garden. We will remember her whenever we see beautiful flowers. When Margaret was in the cruel grip of her dementia, she made the transition to assisted living at South Hill Village and began the final journey of her life. Despite her situation, she faced her battle with patience and dignity, and taught us all lessons in humility and about life. Even towards the end, her laugh and her radiant smile were frequently shared whenever family visited. Margaret was preceded in death by her mother and father Ethel and Roman Kraft; her brother Leroy Kraft; her sister Marie Wicks and her daughter Margaret. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack; her sons John of Spokane, Gregory of Marysville, WA, and Scott Zinkgraf of Spokane; her daughter Debra Calhoun and her husband John of Spokane; and her daughter Tami Wahl of Spokane. The family wishes to thank the staff and personnel of South Hill Village for taking such good care of mom during her final months. We also extend a special thank you to Hospice of Spokane, for making mom's final days so peaceful. We welcome relatives, friends and caregivers to a Mass of Christian Burial in memory of Margaret on Monday, September 23rd, at 11:00 AM at St. Augustine Church, 428 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203, with Father Brian Mee presiding. Contributions are suggested in Margaret's name to . Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations