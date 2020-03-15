Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Diane (Campbell) BAUER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAUER, Margaret Diane (Campbell) April 23, 1927 - February 8, 2020 Margaret Diane Bauer (Campbell), went to see the Lord and her husband after a brief illness on February 8, 2020. She was 92 years young, born in Monrovia, California April 23, 1927.Margaret was married to Albert Bauer, the love of her life, until his passing in 2018. They were married 46 years, and lived up in Sagle, Idaho. She spent the last two years of her life in Spokane near her children. Margaret worked accounts receivable for Louisiana Pacific in Sandpoint, Idaho. She loved crossword puzzles and spent many hours fighting over the paper with her husband on who would get the crossword first, then they would work them together. She loved to go to the casino in Bonner's Ferry, Idaho with her husband. She loved going arrowhead hunting, sitting outside enjoying the sun and watching her geese play. She was a very simple person, who did not take much to make happy. Margaret is survived by her daughter: Carol Hersman of Spokane, Washington, son: Clark Campbell of Spokane, Washington, daughter: Joyce Amerison of Arkansas, stepdaughter: Sue Taylor of Oldtown, Idaho. She leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many friends where she lived at Harvard Park Retirement. We want to thank the nurses at Sacred Heart 7 N, especially Crystal RN, and Jordan RN, for their excellent care to her as well as family. Their compassionate/care they gave was superior. Per Margaret's request, no services will be held. A family get together will follow to celebrate her life.

