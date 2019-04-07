PANSIE, Margaret F. Margaret F. Pansie passed away peacefully in her home on April 3, 2019. She was a kind, compassionate person that made you feel welcome no matter how long you knew her. She was devoted in her faith and attended St. Aloysius until the last year of her life. Margaret was born on September 14, 1925, in Cross Point, Quebec, Canada, to Joseph and Annie Day. She grew up in a tiny one bedroom house with her sister DeeDee. In her early teens, her family moved to Niagara Falls, Ontario. There she graduated from high school with honors. Shortly after graduation, she worked as a secretary for the Canadian Railroad. During this time, she and her friend Eileen traveled by train to Spokane, WA, in 1947 to meet some of Eileen's family. There she met the love of her life Richard (Dick) Pansie. There were married on January 10, 1948, in Niagara Falls. They raised three kids together: Richard (Rick), Jon, and Jill. After the kids were grown, Margaret became a secretary and bookkeeper at the family business Spokane Tin and Sheet Iron. She worked behind the counter there until she retired in 2005. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Annie Day, husband Richard (Dick), and son Jon Pansie. She is survived by her son Richard (Rick) Pansie, Jr. (wife MJ); and her daughter Jill Young; along with five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers Caregivers for taking care of her. We would also like to thank Kindred Hospice for the care and compassion in the last days of her life. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 12, 10am to noon at Hazen & Jaeger Funeral Home on North Monroe, followed by the funeral at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Union Gospel Mission or a . Online condolences may be expressed at hazenjaeger.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary