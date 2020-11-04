1/2
Margaret Fay ACKERLY
ACKERLY, Margaret Fay Born September 24, 1940 in Ridgely, Tennessee to Willie and Dorothy Morris, Margaret Fay Ackerly passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her home in Spokane Valley, Washington. Receiving a B.A. from Cleveland State University, she married Robert E. Ackerly June 22, 1968 in Cleveland, Ohio, and started the family while residing in Pittsburgh, PA. Before staying at home to raise their children, Margaret was a 5th Grade teacher in Avon Lake, Ohio, and in 1968 Robert took a job with Kaiser Aluminum, relocating the family to Spokane, Washington. Always willing to serve and help anyone she met, Marge was a founding member of Christ Our Hope Bible Church and Christian Singles Fellowship. She loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren, Bible studies, Pinochle and gardening. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Ackerly, who passed away March 24th, 1999; Two sisters Wanda Griggs and Shelby Rice. She is survived by her son Robert M. Ackerly (Deslene); Three daughters Sarah R. Horning (Larry), Mary E. Staneart (Michael) and Jane M. Keevy (Aaron), and one brother Loften Bill Morris (Irene); Ten Grandchildren Curtis and Ayden Ackerly; Ellen, Calvin and Nathan Crawford; Abigail and Tobin Staneart; Faye, Owen and Luke Keevy. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday November 7th, 1:00 p.m. at Christ Our Hope Bible Church, 1620 North Monroe, Spokane, Washington 99205. The family requests friends who wish to make a Memorial contribution to contact their local Union Gospel Mission.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
