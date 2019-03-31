Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Felice FECHTER. View Sign

FECHTER, Margaret Felice (Age 75) February 3, 1944 - March 23, 2019 To family she was "Beecie", to the VA "Margaret", to co-workers "Felice". Every day of her life she was happy to be here; she loved Helena. Born in Butte, moved to Helena in 1952. Graduated from Carroll College as a medical records librarian. Entered the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth community for several years. Later, joined the U.S. Army as a medical records librarian. After discharge, joined St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, until her retirement. Responding to JFK's 1960s challenge to do a 50 mile hike, she hiked from Lincoln, over Flesher Pass, to the Helena Valley. Played flute in the Helena Symphony Orchestra. And was a long-term sacristan and volunteer at St. Helena Cathedral. Favorite things: a Truzzolino tamale or an ice cream sundae at The Parrot. Unfavorite thing: eggs with runny yolks. Preceded in death by her father, John V. Fechter, Sr., mother, Ruth Lehwalder Fechter, and older sister Leona Ruth Fechter. Survived by John Vadnais (Judy) Fechter, Jr., Blaine, MN; Stefan (Kathy) Fechter, Spokane, WA; Charity (Craig) Fechter, Ennis, MT; Lisbeth (Tom) Stump, Bozeman, MT. A private service will be held at a later date..

