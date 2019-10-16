Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gertrude "Marge" AUSTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUSTIN, Margaret Gertrude "Marge" Margaret Gertrude Austin, "Marge," aka "Dancin' Gramms" was born April 4, 1936 in Gregory, South Dakota. She passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, in Spokane Valley, Washington after an almost three year battle with lung cancer. Preceding her in death are her husband Bill Austin, Sr; daughters Sheryl and Delores; her companion Les White; brothers Leonard(Gloria) and Harold (Margaret, deceased); sisters Esther (Burl, deceased), Mata (Harlan, deceased), Ida (William, deceased), Martha (John, deceased), Ruth (Richard, deceased); and her parents (Clara and Hans Stellwag). Marge is survived by her daughter Shirley Darby (William, deceased); son Bill Austin, Jr (Krystal); stepdaughters Lynn Henderson (Mark), and Christine Hill; her sisters Dorothy Montoya (Phil Frey, deceased, and companion Wayne Marshall), Frieda Iden (Paul, deceased); many nieces and nephews; as well as 17 grandkids and 27 great-grandkids; and special niece Terri Austin. Marge was raised in the farming community of Gregory, South Dakota and was the ninth of ten children. She relocated to Spokane in 1956 and worked as a seamstress for Inland Casket until 1977 and Spring Crest Draperies until December 1991 and retired. Teaching Line Dancing became Marge's passion as a way of honoring her daughter Sheryl. Marge loved clogging, square dancing, and round dancing, and was a member of several groups including the Star Shooters, River City Cloggers, Whirl Away, the Thunderbirds and Dancing Shadows. She was an amazing woman, full of love and a thirst for life. She was loved dearly by her family and friends. She touched so many people's lives and never asked for anything in return. We would like to thank Nurse Samuel of Good Samaritan for going beyond his regular routine in caring for Marge in her final hours; for reading Psalm 23 and saying the Lord's prayer with us. A very touching moment for our family. A celebration of life will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Western Dance Center, 1901 N. Sullivan Rd., Spokane Valley, at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers donation to Cancer Care NW, 1204 North Vercler Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216 or Good Samaritan, 17121 East 8th Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99016.

