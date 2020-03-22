GILCREASE, Margaret (Age 95) 1924 - 2020 Margaret was born on her family's farm in Colbert, WA on August 18, 1924, to Joseph August and Anna (Ingo) Carlson. She married Bill in 1949, and lived most of her life in Spokane Valley, WA. Margaret was a bookkeeper for Diamond Drill Contracting before retiring and devoting her life to her family. She loved gardening, sewing, and family gatherings. She was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her siblings, Ivar, Mildred, and Irving. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dave) Cook and Patty (Denny) Sollie, and a number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service was held on March 19, 2020, at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to Advent Lutheran Church.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020