Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
1306 North Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 924-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GILCREASE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret GILCREASE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GILCREASE, Margaret (Age 95) 1924 - 2020 Margaret was born on her family's farm in Colbert, WA on August 18, 1924, to Joseph August and Anna (Ingo) Carlson. She married Bill in 1949, and lived most of her life in Spokane Valley, WA. Margaret was a bookkeeper for Diamond Drill Contracting before retiring and devoting her life to her family. She loved gardening, sewing, and family gatherings. She was a longtime member of Advent Lutheran Church. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and her siblings, Ivar, Mildred, and Irving. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Dave) Cook and Patty (Denny) Sollie, and a number of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A graveside service was held on March 19, 2020, at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA. Memorial gifts may be given to Advent Lutheran Church.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home
Download Now