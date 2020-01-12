Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Isobel "Mickey" ALFEREZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALFEREZ, Margaret Isobel "Mickey" Margaret Isobel Alferez "Mickey" joined her beloved mother, father, sisters and brother in heaven on January 8, 2020. Mickey is survived by her children Marieta Johnson (Peter), Margarita Rose, Tony Alferez (Julie), Rosemary Barsotti, and Frances Archer (Tim). Mickey has eleven grandchildren ages 16 to 38 and seven great-grandchildren ages 1 to 10 with another due by the end of January. Mickey was born in Missoula, Montana on December 16, 1933. She was raised in Republic, Washington, graduated at Holy Names Academy in Spokane, WA. She furthered her education at Gonzaga University. Mickey met her husband while teaching at Arthur Murray's Dance Studio in downtown Spokane near the Davenport Historic Hotel, shortly before they began their family. As a longtime advocate for academic achievement, she eventually earned graduate degrees from Eastern Washington University and her PhD from Pacific University. Mickey is survived by her husband Salvador Josemarie Alferez. They were married for 63 years and enjoyed a lifetime of love and adventures. For twenty years, Mickey supported her husband's military career with the U.S. Air Force. Her five children were born in as far away locations as England, Arizona, and Hawaii. Mickey was a long time resident of Cheney and Spokane, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Bonneville Power Company. In later years, Mickey taught classes at Spokane Community College. She created Water Woman Enterprises, providing private consulting services. Passing away peacefully, Mickey was surrounded by her children. As a devoted and faithful Catholic, Mickey believed her husband will one day join her in the loving arms of their Almighty Father. Donations or memorials should be given to the Spokane .

