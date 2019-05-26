Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jean JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Margaret Jean Margaret Jean Johnson was born on January 23, 1925 to Charles and Minnie Joireman Rappe in Ashton, South Dakota. She moved to Spokane with her family in August 1936. She was the first born of seven children. Margaret graduated from West Valley High School in 1943. She met Layne Johnson in 1939 at the age of 14 and they were wed on March 11, 1944. Layne was on a seven day pass prior to deployment to the Pacific theater of World War II. They spent the next 23 months apart until Layne was discharged. During the war Margaret worked for Brown Aircraft, Columbia Electric & Mfg., and the Clark County PUD in Vancouver, WA. She returned to Spokane after the war and worked for Daly Insurance Agency for 18 years as a secretary. After having four children, she decided to change careers and began school at Gonzaga University to pursue a career in Education. She eventually graduated from EWU with a Bachelors Degree in Education. She then taught in the Mead School District for 23 years, retiring in 1992. Margaret retired as a life member of the WEA and was a member of St. Paschal Church since 1952. She served as the secretary of the Altar Society since 2004. Margaret loved to read, play cards, and watch Gonzaga basketball. Her greatest joy was watching her kids and later her grandkids sporting activities. She even attended her grandsons' football games (by herself) at the age of 92. Layne preceded her in death in October 2010. Brother Leslie and sisters Alice, Joyce, Virginia and Helen also preceded her. She was survived by her brother Don (Jackie) Rappe: daughter Jacque Manfred (Dick); and sons Terry (Sue), Kevin and Mark (Machelle) Johnson; grandchildren Cassie, Lexi and Max Johnson. Services will be at St. Paschal Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Paschal Rectory from12:00 to 1:30pm.

JOHNSON, Margaret Jean Margaret Jean Johnson was born on January 23, 1925 to Charles and Minnie Joireman Rappe in Ashton, South Dakota. She moved to Spokane with her family in August 1936. She was the first born of seven children. Margaret graduated from West Valley High School in 1943. She met Layne Johnson in 1939 at the age of 14 and they were wed on March 11, 1944. Layne was on a seven day pass prior to deployment to the Pacific theater of World War II. They spent the next 23 months apart until Layne was discharged. During the war Margaret worked for Brown Aircraft, Columbia Electric & Mfg., and the Clark County PUD in Vancouver, WA. She returned to Spokane after the war and worked for Daly Insurance Agency for 18 years as a secretary. After having four children, she decided to change careers and began school at Gonzaga University to pursue a career in Education. She eventually graduated from EWU with a Bachelors Degree in Education. She then taught in the Mead School District for 23 years, retiring in 1992. Margaret retired as a life member of the WEA and was a member of St. Paschal Church since 1952. She served as the secretary of the Altar Society since 2004. Margaret loved to read, play cards, and watch Gonzaga basketball. Her greatest joy was watching her kids and later her grandkids sporting activities. She even attended her grandsons' football games (by herself) at the age of 92. Layne preceded her in death in October 2010. Brother Leslie and sisters Alice, Joyce, Virginia and Helen also preceded her. She was survived by her brother Don (Jackie) Rappe: daughter Jacque Manfred (Dick); and sons Terry (Sue), Kevin and Mark (Machelle) Johnson; grandchildren Cassie, Lexi and Max Johnson. Services will be at St. Paschal Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Paschal Rectory from12:00 to 1:30pm. Published in Spokesman-Review from May 26 to May 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close