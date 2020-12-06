1/2
Margaret Jean "Maggie" ROFFLER
ROFFLER, Margaret Jean Born March 3rd, 1932 in Cashmere, Washington to J. Harold and Jeanie Anderson, Margaret (Maggie) Jean Roffler passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Marrying William Roffler January 11, 1958 in Kalispell, Montana, Maggie was a homemaker who loved gardening. An exceptional painter and a member of the Millwood Presbyterian Church, she was funny, always the life of the party and people genuinely loved her. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Lynch and Debbie Roffler; one brother, David Anderson; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren. Maggie was preceded in death by her spouse, William H. Roffler and her parents J. Harold and Jeanie Anderson. There are no services scheduled at this time. To leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 6, 2020.
