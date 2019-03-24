Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jewett Greer. View Sign

GREER, Margaret Jewett Margaret Jewett Greer of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Woods Hole, Mass., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was 89. Margaret Greer was born in Spokane, Washington and spent her early childhood in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. After the family moved to Spokane, she continued to spend summers at Coeur d'Alene Lake. She graduated from Milton Academy (in Massachusetts) in 1947, and from Wellesley College, where she studied Political Science, in 1951. She graduated from the Radcliffe Management Training Program in 1952, and her first job was as Director of Personnel at the Women's Free Hospital (now part of Brigham and Women's) in Boston. She met William H. Greer, Jr. on a student trip to Europe in the summer of 1950. They were married on August 13, 1955 in Spokane Cathedral. After three years in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, while her husband was in the Marine Corps, they moved to Washington, DC, where they raised their four daughters. They spent summers in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. She served as a trustee of Milton Academy as well as Wellesley College, where she had a particular interest in trees and landscaping. She was named a Trustee Emerita of both Milton Academy and Wellesley College. She is survived by her husband, four daughters: Mary Greer, Sara Dent, Margaret Carr, and Lucie Greer, her sons-in-law Magruder Dent and Sam Carr, and seven grandchildren. A family funeral was held in Bethlehem Chapel of Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

GREER, Margaret Jewett Margaret Jewett Greer of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Woods Hole, Mass., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was 89. Margaret Greer was born in Spokane, Washington and spent her early childhood in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. After the family moved to Spokane, she continued to spend summers at Coeur d'Alene Lake. She graduated from Milton Academy (in Massachusetts) in 1947, and from Wellesley College, where she studied Political Science, in 1951. She graduated from the Radcliffe Management Training Program in 1952, and her first job was as Director of Personnel at the Women's Free Hospital (now part of Brigham and Women's) in Boston. She met William H. Greer, Jr. on a student trip to Europe in the summer of 1950. They were married on August 13, 1955 in Spokane Cathedral. After three years in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, while her husband was in the Marine Corps, they moved to Washington, DC, where they raised their four daughters. They spent summers in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. She served as a trustee of Milton Academy as well as Wellesley College, where she had a particular interest in trees and landscaping. She was named a Trustee Emerita of both Milton Academy and Wellesley College. She is survived by her husband, four daughters: Mary Greer, Sara Dent, Margaret Carr, and Lucie Greer, her sons-in-law Magruder Dent and Sam Carr, and seven grandchildren. A family funeral was held in Bethlehem Chapel of Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 24, 2019

