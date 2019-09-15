Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret K. "Peggy" NADVORNICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NADVORNICK, Margaret K. "Peggy" Margaret K. "Peggy" Nadvornick passed away on September 7, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born on February 23, 1938 in Tucson, AZ and raised in Tacoma, WA where she graduated from the Aquinas Academy. Eventually, Peggy moved to Spokane. While raising her sons, she worked her way through community college to attain a career with the State of Washington's Department of Social and Health Services and retired as a Child Support Enforcement Officer. Near the end of this career she met and married Donald Nadvornick. Peggy had a love for Gonzaga Basketball, golf, gardening, and playing bridge. She is survived by her husband Donald Nadvornick, children: Steve Nicoll, Andrew Nicoll, Doug Nadvornick, Mark Nadvornick, and Nancy Levy, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, siblings John, Mike, Susan, Colleen, Sharon, and Marie and numerous extending family members. Her Memorial Service will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery in the Mausoleum Chapel, 7200 N. Wall St., Spokane, WA. Online memorial page:

