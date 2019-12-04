Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. POPE. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Burial 11:00 AM Spokane Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

POPE Margaret L. Margaret was a lifetime resident of Spokane. Born April 20, 1917 and went to be with her Lord November 30, 2019 at the age of 102. Her parents Ben and Mildred Stumpf were Spokane Valley fruit farmers in Veradale. She attended Vera Grade School, Central Valley High School and Washington State College. She met her husband-to-be while in college when he was at the University of Idaho. They had four children: Bob, Margie, Judy, and Don. Margaret was a member of Pinecrest and Sunshine Garden Clubs, Spokane Hearing Society, Chi Omega Sorority and Manito Presbyterian Church. Many adult hearing impaired individuals benefitted from her teachings of lip reading classes at various locations in Spokane as well as private individual lessons. She moved to Rockwood at Hawthorne retirement community in 2005 and enjoyed the many friends she made there. She was best known for the craftwork and sayings she left on all the doorknobs of the residents over the years. She was preceded in death by her first husband Steve, her daughter Judy, her son Bob, her son Don, and her second husband Ted Vickerman. Margaret is survived by her daughter Marge Grundhaus of Renton, WA, daughter-in-law Becky Pope and granddaughter Jenny Harp and her five children of Spokane. A family burial will be at Spokane Memorial Gardens on Monday, December 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Heritage Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

