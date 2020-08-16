NORTON, Margaret Louise (Oaks) Born October 29th, 1929 - Died August 8th, 2020 90 Years Old It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and friend to many, mom passed away on August 8th in the early morning hours. She was peaceful, calm, and free from pain. She was surrounded by love and the devotion of her family by her side every day, keeping a constant vigil to ensure that her end of life journey was an easy path for her to follow. Mom was born on October 29th, 1929, an infamous day in history to Clyde and Thelma Oaks. What was so special about this day was mom was a twin, her sister Marjorie was born a few minutes after mom, what a surprise for her parents! So began their journey as "Twin Sisters" forming a special bond that they shared for a lifetime. Mom was a lifelong resident of Spokane, she grew up in the lower South Hill, graduating from North Central High School. She met the love of her life Glen Norton on a bus traveling home to Spokane from the Hanford Plant in the Tri-Cities where they were both employed at the time. They were married on July 7th, 1950. They had four children, three sons David, Gary, and Paul. One daughter Wendy who they both adored. Mon and Dad celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage, until Dad passed away unexpectedly on November 24th, 2003. Mom's life was devoted to her husband and her children. She was a stay at home mom, the high point of their life together was taking family vacations to the Oregon Coast and spending time with Marjorie and her family at their lake cabin on Pend Oreille Lake. The two life altering events in mom's life was the unexpected death of dad in 2003 and the death of her twin sister Marjorie in 2017. Mom is preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Thelma Oaks, her husband Glen Norton, and her sister Marjorie A. Anderson. She is survived by her children David Norton, Gary (Chris) Norton, Paul (Mercy) Norton, Wendy (Terry) Murphy. Grandchildren Stacie (John) Garrabrant, Austin Norton, Katie Murphy, Patrick Murphy. Great-grand-children Tristen Garrabrant, Joshlynn Garrabrant. Marjorie's children, niece Molly (Mike) Stanley, niece Marla Cavalier and nephew Mark (Mary) Anderson. All the numerous relatives on dad's side of the family that have kept in touch with mom through all these years. Mom, we loved you dearly, we will miss you fiercely. Forever in our hearts, gone but not forgotten. We would like to extend our gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Sunshine Gardens. The professional care, love, and compassion she received over the last two years, that mom was a resident. You made her feel loved and well cared for every single day of her life. Forever grateful, The Norton Family. A private interment will be scheduled later. Those We Love Don't Go Away, They Walk Beside Us Every Day. Unseen, Unheard, But Always Near, So Loved, So Missed, So Very Dear.



