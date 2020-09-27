SMITH, Margaret Mary "Peggy" Peggy died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 22, 2020. She was born August 29, 1953 in Conrad, MT, the fourth of nine children born to Tom and Betty Corkery. She graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School prior to falling in love and starting a family with Gary Duane Smith of Spokane, WA, whom she married on June 8, 1974. She worked at Bargain Giant for 20 years and spent another 20 years working for S.R. Sicilia Construction & Paving before retiring. Camping and fishing with family, as well as cooking, brought great joy to Peggy, but her husband (Gary), children (Josh and Adam), and granddaughter (Maya) were the lights of her life. Peggy was a great cook, hosting many holiday and family dinners, and was especially known for her spaghetti. Peggy is survived by husband Gary; son Adam; granddaughter Maya; and siblings Kathy (Jerry) Emerson, Colleen Corkery, Maureen Cleveland, Evie (Greg) Mercer, Betsy Val, Steve (Jenn) Corkery, Patty (Art) Johnson, and Tom Corkery, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son Josh Smith, parents Tom Corkery and Betty Virtue, brother-in-law Charlie Val, nephews Tony Johnson and Stephen Corkery. "We are the Corkery girls, we wear our hair in curls..."



