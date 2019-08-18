Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Mary (Kroetch) Tracy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TRACY, Margaret Mary (Age 76) November 24, 1942 - August 6, 2019 Margaret Mary Tracy (nee Kroetch) passed away on August 6th, 2019 at the Spokane Veterans Home. Affectionally known as Peggy or Maugie she was 76 years old. She was the ninth and youngest child of L. Ed and Serene Kroetch of Spokane. She attended St. Aloysius grade school and graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1960. She attended Eastern Washington College and the University of San Francisco. In Spokane, she worked for Tom Price Chrysler and the Spokane Club. In 1987, she married Navy submarine Veteran Harry Tracy and they resided in Pasco before moving to Odessa in the 1990s. In Odessa, Peggy used her artistic and mechanical talent to design and build numerous parade floats for the City of Odessa. For Deutschesfest she volunteered time making kraut runza, strudel, cabbage rolls and coffee krunchen. Her home was always open to her 30 some nieces and nephews and their children. She was universally regarded as an exceedingly fun aunt. Maugie had diverse talents including painting, plumbing, wiring, landscaping, and gardening. She left numerous paintings in watercolors, acrylics, and oils for her many friends and relatives. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she was quite creative in her generosity, decorations and gifts. Her last years were spent in Ephrata at Garden Oasis. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her parents and brothers (Charles, George, Greg and Bill) and sister (Cathy Wilson) and she is survived by her sisters Jane Klasen (Ephrata), Joan Moran (Spokane), and brother Dick Krutch (Bainbridge Island). A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in her honor September 5th at St. Aloysius Church, 330 E. Boone Ave., Spokane, WA at 10:00 a.m., interment to follow at Holy Cross cemetery.

