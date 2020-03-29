Margaret Ruth COUGHLIN

Obituary
COUGHLIN, Margaret (Age 79) Margaret Ruth Coughlin, Spokane, WA, passed away suddenly on March 21st, 2020. She is survived by her devoted, loving husband of 40 years, William Coughlin; her daughter Cindy Baker and husband Kim and grandchildren Nicholi and Brittney, her daughter Lisa Constant and husband Leamon, grandchildren Alyssa and Cody and great-granddaughter Harper; stepson Bill Coughlin and wife Connie, and grandchildren Brannon and Karley; and stepdaughter Julee O'Rand and grandchildren Tausha and Reaghan. There will be a celebration of Maggie to be announced at a later date. She was well loved and will be missed by many.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020
