COUGHLIN, Margaret (Age 79) Margaret Ruth Coughlin, Spokane, WA, passed away suddenly on March 21st, 2020. She is survived by her devoted, loving husband of 40 years, William Coughlin; her daughter Cindy Baker and husband Kim and grandchildren Nicholi and Brittney, her daughter Lisa Constant and husband Leamon, grandchildren Alyssa and Cody and great-granddaughter Harper; stepson Bill Coughlin and wife Connie, and grandchildren Brannon and Karley; and stepdaughter Julee O'Rand and grandchildren Tausha and Reaghan. There will be a celebration of Maggie to be announced at a later date. She was well loved and will be missed by many.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 29, 2020