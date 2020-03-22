Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ruth "Dixie" (Baker) SLATON. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

SLATON, Margaret Ruth (Baker) "Dixie" Dixie passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1924 to Ben and Alice Baker in Sheridan, WY. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Wyoming in 1919, they returned to Pennsylvania in 1927 and lived there for two years. In 1929 they decided to head West again to settle in the Colville, Washington area where they remained until Ben's death in 1934. She was orphaned early in her life and with the help of her sister Jackie Willis went to live at the Hutton Settlement with her sister Vanita and brothers David and Robert "Bob" in 1935. She lived there until her Junior year of HS and graduated from Rogers High School. Mom loved the Hutton Settlement and always said that growing up there was the best thing that ever happened to her. Dixie married Everett McCowan on January 6, 1945. They had five children; Donna McCowan Helm, Dixie McCowan Olsen, Gregory (Debbie) McCowan, Bradley (Linda) McCowan and Brian (Diane) McCowan. The whole family enjoyed many summers at Diamond Lake and camping adventures in the U.S. and Canada. She married Clifford Slaton on January 23, 1988, during their 21 years together they enjoyed traveling and fishing throughout the U.S. and Europe. Dixie was an amazing artist and won many awards and ribbons. She was a co-founder of River Ridge Assoc. of Fine Art and was also a member of the Spokane Watercolor Society. Dixie was an avid gardener and spent most days out in the yard creating a beautiful landscape that was selected for the annual garden show put on by the Inland Empire Garden Club. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers (Frank, Fred, Eugene and David Baker) sisters (Jackie Willis, Phyllis Garrison and Vanita House) and grandson Christopher Helm. She is survived by her five children, 28 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by all that touched her life. Rest in Peace Momma. We would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their kindness and help. A garden party celebration of Dixie's life will be held during the summer. Donations in memory of Dixie can be made to the Hutton Settlement, 422 W. Riverside, Suite 931, Spokane, WA 99201 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202.

SLATON, Margaret Ruth (Baker) "Dixie" Dixie passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1924 to Ben and Alice Baker in Sheridan, WY. The family moved from Pennsylvania to Wyoming in 1919, they returned to Pennsylvania in 1927 and lived there for two years. In 1929 they decided to head West again to settle in the Colville, Washington area where they remained until Ben's death in 1934. She was orphaned early in her life and with the help of her sister Jackie Willis went to live at the Hutton Settlement with her sister Vanita and brothers David and Robert "Bob" in 1935. She lived there until her Junior year of HS and graduated from Rogers High School. Mom loved the Hutton Settlement and always said that growing up there was the best thing that ever happened to her. Dixie married Everett McCowan on January 6, 1945. They had five children; Donna McCowan Helm, Dixie McCowan Olsen, Gregory (Debbie) McCowan, Bradley (Linda) McCowan and Brian (Diane) McCowan. The whole family enjoyed many summers at Diamond Lake and camping adventures in the U.S. and Canada. She married Clifford Slaton on January 23, 1988, during their 21 years together they enjoyed traveling and fishing throughout the U.S. and Europe. Dixie was an amazing artist and won many awards and ribbons. She was a co-founder of River Ridge Assoc. of Fine Art and was also a member of the Spokane Watercolor Society. Dixie was an avid gardener and spent most days out in the yard creating a beautiful landscape that was selected for the annual garden show put on by the Inland Empire Garden Club. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers (Frank, Fred, Eugene and David Baker) sisters (Jackie Willis, Phyllis Garrison and Vanita House) and grandson Christopher Helm. She is survived by her five children, 28 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by all that touched her life. Rest in Peace Momma. We would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their kindness and help. A garden party celebration of Dixie's life will be held during the summer. Donations in memory of Dixie can be made to the Hutton Settlement, 422 W. Riverside, Suite 931, Spokane, WA 99201 or Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202. Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close