Margaret "Peggy" TAMBLYN
TAMBLYN, Margaret "Peggy" It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Margaret "Peggy" Tamblyn on May 27, 2020. Peggy was born in Spokane, Washington on December, 13, 1932, attending Saint Joseph's grade school and graduating from Marycliff High School, class of 1950. Soon after, she worked for Montgomery Wards as an office worker from 1950-58, where she and her future husband, Howard Tamblyn, met. Howard proposed to Peggy on April 1, 1955 and they celebrated 52 years together before his passing. Peggy and Howard started their beautiful family with the blessed adoptions of their three children Mark, Paul and Maureen. Peggy worked hard as a homemaker while her children were young until in later years returned to work with Community Colleges of Spokane. She also became a volunteer with Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Saint Joseph's Altar Society, The Right to Life, Catholic Charities, Morning Star Boys Ranch and AARP. Peggy and Howard had a great love for Big Band dancing, Theater and Classical music events. They enjoyed vacationing in Victoria, B.C., Hawaii and California. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, son, Paul, and mother, Fay and step father, Sam and father, Alex. She is survived by her son, Mark, and daughter, Maureen, sister Phyllis and brother Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Immaculate Heart Retreat House of Spokane or The Poor Clare Nuns. Due to Covid19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
