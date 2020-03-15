|
JONES, Margel Elaine 1923 - 2020 Margel Elaine (Peters) Jones passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, Washington, on March 5, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Priest River, Idaho, on August 26, 1923, to Vesta and Frank Peters. Margel graduated from high school in Metaline Falls, WA and attended Holy Names College in Spokane on a music scholarship where she was a member of Alpha Mu Delta Sorority. In 1947, Margel was crowned by Mayor Arthur Meehan as "Miss Spokane," the official hostess for Spokane, Washington. A Memorial Celebration of Margel's life will be scheduled when the garden is in bloom. Read her full obituary or to share your memories of Margel on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020