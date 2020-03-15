Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
Resources
More Obituaries for Margel JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margel Elaine (Peters) JONES


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JONES, Margel Elaine 1923 - 2020 Margel Elaine (Peters) Jones passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, Washington, on March 5, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born in Priest River, Idaho, on August 26, 1923, to Vesta and Frank Peters. Margel graduated from high school in Metaline Falls, WA and attended Holy Names College in Spokane on a music scholarship where she was a member of Alpha Mu Delta Sorority. In 1947, Margel was crowned by Mayor Arthur Meehan as "Miss Spokane," the official hostess for Spokane, Washington. A Memorial Celebration of Margel's life will be scheduled when the garden is in bloom. Read her full obituary or to share your memories of Margel on her Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now