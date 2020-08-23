1/1
Margene D. RULE
RULE, Margene D. Margene D. Rule stepped into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 15, 2020. She was born in Spokane on June 11, 1936, spent her younger years on the coast, and then returned to the Spokane Valley (Millwood). She graduated from Lewis and Clark Continuation High School. Margene had special challenges due to a childhood illness, but had remarkable talents. She was gifted as a piano player and a church choir singer. (She had perfect pitch.) She won many ribbons at the Spokane County Fair for her intricate crocheting. Her great delight was to attend the Senior Center where she especially enjoyed the games, and excelled at Bingo. She attended church services every Sunday. Her recent years were spent solving word puzzles and writing original poems for all occasions. Her parents, Dorris and Homer Rule, predeceased her, as well as her stepmother, Francine B. Rule, and her half-brother, Fred Forman. She is survived by her sister, Dorine Soss, her half-brother, Frank Forman, and her stepsister, Kay Brown. The family would like to thank Providence Adult Day Health Senior Center, and the kind Paratransit bus drivers. Thanks to the McBurney Adult Family Home and the Haynes Adult Family Home for their loving care of Margene. After a recent diagnosis of breast cancer, she lived at Sunshine Gardens in the Valley, where she was happy and well-cared for. Hospice of Spokane deserves special mention, too, for their kind attention to her. Because of the pandemic, there will be no memorial service. Her family and friends will remember her for her happy spirit, and faithful, joyful devotion to Jesus. Notes of condolence may be sent to KayB649153@aol.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
