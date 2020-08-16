DOUGHERTY, Margene Joy (Lang) Remembering Mom Margene Joy Lang Dougherty, 86 of Tacoma, Washington passed from this world August 5, 2020 of natural causes. Margene was born in Spokane, Washington on December 7, 1933 to Louis and Marian Lang. Margene grew up in Spokane and was very proud to be a graduate of North Central High School (1952), and was very dedicated to lifelong friends made in those early years. Her nickname was Mudgie! She liked the Chicago Cubs and Ryne Sandberg was her favorite player from Spokane and North Central HS. Anyone who really knew her was aware of her love of sports. She had an unbelievable memory of team and individual statistics (batting averages, RBI, rebounds). Margene met the love of her life, Airman Tom Dougherty at a Fairchild Air Force Base dance in 1954. Tom and Margene were married in June 1955 and celebrated 61 years together before Tom's passing in 2017. Soon after their marriage they moved to Rochester, New York. Being a Pacific Northwest girl, the East Coast was a foreign culture to Margene. Those early years Tom and Margene had Tom, Coleen and Terry. In early 1960 the family moved to North Carolina, and then South Carolina where Linda was born and joined the family. Tom and Margene were true Northerners and in 1966 knew it was time to move north back to Spokane, Washington. Margene was a homemaker for many years and during that time she also gave hundreds of hours of service to St. Xavier's Parish. She was an active member of Altar Society. Margene selflessly gave her time and money to those in need. When her children were older, Margene gained employment with Fred Meyer working in the greeting card and record department. Her children have very fond memories of a mom who was cooler than most bringing home records by Neil Diamond, Credence Clearwater Revival and Pink Floyd. Tom and Margene had a place at Chain Lake and loved raising flowers, bird watching, boating on the lake and looking for the Great Blue Heron. The Dougherty family often spent weekends at the lake fishing, swimming, and playing with scores of cousins. Margene always ensured there was a delicious dessert packed in the car late Friday afternoon. Her specialties were Raspberry Pie, Dreamy Lemon Bars, and Peanut Butter Oatmeal Bars. During the later years, Tom and Margene realized they needed to be closer to family and moved to Steilacoom in 2013. Son, Tom and wife Nuan became primary caregivers and the family is forever thankful for their care. When Tom passed in 2017 Margene soon moved to Cascade Park Garden where she lived until her passing. Margene is survived by her son, Thomas James Dougherty (Nuan) of Steilacoom, WA; two daughters, Coleen Turner (Pat) of Fairbanks, AK, Linda Dougherty (Delyna) of Bremerton, WA; and daughters-in-law Keely Dougherty and Mary Deforrest. In addition, her grandchildren include Zak Turner, Tekoa Dianoski, Sean Dougherty, Megan Clapp, Tommy Dougherty, Aubrea Dougherty, Sean Koga, Gregg Koga, Cassandra Koga, plus 10 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Margene was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Edward Dougherty; her father, Louis Lang; mother Marion Lang; siblings Merrilee Willhite, Louis Lang, Lorelei Wadsworth; son Terry Dougherty. In lieu of flowers and due to Covid-19 restrictions the family requests all donations be sent to Prime Source Credit Union, C/O Margene Dougherty, PO Box 48275, Spokane, WA, 99228-1275. Funeral service for Margene Joy Lang Dougherty will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Heritage Chapel, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm at Riverside Memorial Park, 211 Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224, Lot 1604.



