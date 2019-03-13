WAGSTAFF, Margie Ann (Winslow) Margie Ann (Winslow) Wagstaff died peacefully in her sleep the evening of February 26, 2019. She lived a long life filled with love and grace. Margie was born during the Great Depression on April 19, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank and Hildur Winslow. Margie was the youngest of five daughters. Dorothy, Shirley, Joanne, Susan and Margie were close throughout their lives and had many adventures as young women. Visiting and vacationing with her sisters and their families were always a special occasion. At an early age Margie learned to sew and mend clothes, to preserve fruits and to cook. She married at a young age (to John Wagstaff, now deceased) and started a family. By her 24th birthday she had three young children, Steven, William and Karen. Margie was always very involved in their lives, a den mother, attending horse shows, baseball games, tennis matches and especially family meals. Margie began a career with Avon early in life and eventually was the district manager for Eastern Washington. She won numerous sales awards. Margie found joy in many things especially her family, friends, gardening, travel and her pets. She was also an active member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. After her divorce from John in 1992 she retur ned to the LDS Church and became an active member. Margie is dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her older sister Joanne, her two sons, Steven and William, her daughter Karen, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the care providers at Briarcliff Adult Family Home and the staff at Horizon Hospice. A memorial service and a celebration of her life will take place at on Saturday, March 23 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2112 W. Francis Ave., Spokane, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary