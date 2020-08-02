PATTERSON, Margie Ashbaugh (Haworth) Margie went home to be with the Lord while in Deaconess hospital on July 21, 2020. She was born in Nacogdoches, Texas on May 23, 1944. Margie grew up on a farm near Kettle Falls where she went to Highland School and then Colville and Kettle Falls Schools. Margie loved talking to people and helping those who needed helped. She loved yard sales, family gatherings, and cookie jars. On March of 1964 she married Allen Ashbaugh and they lived in Seattle, WA where Allen worked at Boeing. They moved to Spokane sometime later and raised their two children. Allen passed away and then after being widowed for a period of time Margie married Jim Patterson. After marrying Jim she worked at several local companies doing tailoring and sewing. Marge and Jim did everything together and volunteered at Second Harvest here in Spokane. Margie was preceded in death by her first husband Allen Ashbaugh, mother Eva Martin, and husband Jim Patterson who died on July 21, 2020 at their home. She is survived by her daughter, Dianna Adams (Jim ) from Kingston, ID, a son Doug Ashbaugh (Roni) from Tyler Texas, one granddaughter Randi Page (Levi), one grandson Nathan, sisters Melba Tye (Ray), Betty Jo McNamee (Tom,) and brothers Bill Haworth (Chris), Melvin Haworth (Lora) all of Spokane. Numerous nieces and nephews. Margie and Jim will be inurned at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



