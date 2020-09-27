SARGENT, Margie (Pulliam) With profound sadness we announce the passing of our loving mother, sister and friend. She left us to be with our Lord on September 3rd, 2020, while resting peacefully. Margie was born in Kingston, ldaho and spent her early years living on the family dairy farm with her parents, Gladys and Theodore, her three brothers Ted, Norm, and John, and her sister Bonnie. ln the mid-1950s Margie was employed by General Telephone in Kellogg, ldaho. By 1960 she had transferred to General Telephone in Wenatchee, Washington. lt was there that she met her husband, James Sargent. They were married in Spokane, Washington on June 9th, 1962. Her son Brett was born in March of 1963. She spent the next nine years as a housewife and wonderful mother. ln 1972 Margie completed her real estate training and became a licensed realtor. She joined the team at Krest Realty where she was a fantastic salesperson. She also spent many years as a realtor at Town and Country Realty, and C. Fritz Nelson Realty where she was a property manager managing several hundred rental property units. After five years of rental management she decided to take a break from real estate. ln the later 1980s she started selling for the Home lnteriors company where she won many top sales awards and honors. After several yeårs she decided to get back into real estate and spent the remainder of her career in the real estate business. Margie will be greatly missed by many lifelong friends, as well as her loving family. Margie is survived by her brothers John Pulliam (Yucaipa, CA) and Norm Pulliam (San Marcos, CA), her sister Bonnie Carlson (Spokane Valley, WA), and her son Brett Sargent and his wife Jodie (Spokane Valley, WA). Margie is also survived by her three grandchildren that she loved dearly, Megan, Michael and James, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that she adored and loved spending time with. Margie was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Gladys Pulliam, brothers Robert and Theodore, her husband James Sargent, and her niece Mary Ann Pulliam. A memorial service will be held on October 3rd at 11:00 am in Coeur d'Alene, ldaho at the English Funeral Chapel located at 1133 North 4th Street. Masks will be provided and there will be no limit on seating. A wonderful selection of Margie's favorite music will start prior to the service at 10:30 am, so please feel free to come early. Memorial donations can be made to the Amerjcan Heart Associatlon, PO Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030. Visit Margie's memorial and sign her online guestbook at www.engJishfuneralchapeÌ.com



