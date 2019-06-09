Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margo Ann JETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JETT, Margo Ann Margo Ann Jett peacefully passed away Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at the young age of 66 after fighting a long, arduous battle with cancer. Visitation/Vigil and Rosary will be Wednesday, June 12th at 6 PM at St. Peter Parish, 3520 E. 18th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223 (509) 534-2227. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 13th, at 10 AM also at St. Peter Parish. Burial service will be held at approximately 11:30 at Queen of Peace Cemetery, located at 6910 South Ben Burr Road, Spokane, WA 99223. A Reception will be held at the St. Peter Church afterward. All are welcomed. Pallbearers will be her sons, James Adams III, and Justin Adams, her grandson's James Adams IV and Tanner MacWhorter, her nephew Joseph Brueher, and stepson Brandon Jett. Margaret Ann Droste was born in Clinton, Iowa October, 3rd, 1952, the daughter to Leo and Mary (Cassady) Droste. She graduated from Mt. Saint Clare Academy in 1970. Following high school, Margo worked at Nielson's Clearing House as a secretary as one of the first jobs. She married James Harold Adams II in Clinton and divorced after 15 years. She met the love of her life, Terry Jett and after dating for more than four years married February 2, 2002 and resided at their home in Spokane, WA until her passing. She was an avid Red Cross blood donor as her blood type was very rare and much needed and was involved in several organizations within Saint Peter's Catholic Church. She was also involved in many organizations around Spokane such as Republican Woman's Group, Cancer Patient Care, and Right to Life groups. A major part of her life was running. She completed numberous competive runs including half marithons. Even with stage-IV cancer she ran a half-marithon in 2018. She was a professional Executive Administrator to a very well-known CEO of several Spokane telecommunications companies. Margo was passionate about the art of culinary cuisine and eventually achieved her dream and received a professional Culinary Arts degree at a prestigious Hollywood, California Culinary School. Margo is survived by her husband, Terry Jett; her daughter, Jennifer (Trent) MacWhorter; her sons James (Jimbo) Adams III and Justin (Jennifer) Adams; stepdaughter, Jenica (Matthew) Jett; stepson, Brandon Jett; and 10 brothers and sisters, Mary (William) Bloom of Waukee, IA; Bernadette (Kevin) Kavanagh, of Alabama; William Droste of Rosemount, MN; Therese (James) Juneau of Gretna, LA; Donald Droste of Clinton, IA; Patricia (Mark) McNaghten of Spokane; Judith (Barry) Buntemeyer of Goose Lake, Iowa; Kathleen (Ronald) Brueher of Hauser, Idaho; Ed Droste of Clinton, Iowa and Sr. Catherine Joseph, OP (Paula) of Rome. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close dear friends. Margo was grandmother to 10 beautiful grandchildren; Emma, Tanner, James, Cassady, Jayden, Jorden, Madeleine, Emily, Amelia, and August. She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Leo and Mary Droste; her oldest brother, Thomas Droste; and nephews Matthew Droste and Derek Carr. Flowers may be sent to St. Peter Church or donations made directly at the church. Evergreen Florist 509-326-6888

JETT, Margo Ann Margo Ann Jett peacefully passed away Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at the young age of 66 after fighting a long, arduous battle with cancer. Visitation/Vigil and Rosary will be Wednesday, June 12th at 6 PM at St. Peter Parish, 3520 E. 18th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99223 (509) 534-2227. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 13th, at 10 AM also at St. Peter Parish. Burial service will be held at approximately 11:30 at Queen of Peace Cemetery, located at 6910 South Ben Burr Road, Spokane, WA 99223. A Reception will be held at the St. Peter Church afterward. All are welcomed. Pallbearers will be her sons, James Adams III, and Justin Adams, her grandson's James Adams IV and Tanner MacWhorter, her nephew Joseph Brueher, and stepson Brandon Jett. Margaret Ann Droste was born in Clinton, Iowa October, 3rd, 1952, the daughter to Leo and Mary (Cassady) Droste. She graduated from Mt. Saint Clare Academy in 1970. Following high school, Margo worked at Nielson's Clearing House as a secretary as one of the first jobs. She married James Harold Adams II in Clinton and divorced after 15 years. She met the love of her life, Terry Jett and after dating for more than four years married February 2, 2002 and resided at their home in Spokane, WA until her passing. She was an avid Red Cross blood donor as her blood type was very rare and much needed and was involved in several organizations within Saint Peter's Catholic Church. She was also involved in many organizations around Spokane such as Republican Woman's Group, Cancer Patient Care, and Right to Life groups. A major part of her life was running. She completed numberous competive runs including half marithons. Even with stage-IV cancer she ran a half-marithon in 2018. She was a professional Executive Administrator to a very well-known CEO of several Spokane telecommunications companies. Margo was passionate about the art of culinary cuisine and eventually achieved her dream and received a professional Culinary Arts degree at a prestigious Hollywood, California Culinary School. Margo is survived by her husband, Terry Jett; her daughter, Jennifer (Trent) MacWhorter; her sons James (Jimbo) Adams III and Justin (Jennifer) Adams; stepdaughter, Jenica (Matthew) Jett; stepson, Brandon Jett; and 10 brothers and sisters, Mary (William) Bloom of Waukee, IA; Bernadette (Kevin) Kavanagh, of Alabama; William Droste of Rosemount, MN; Therese (James) Juneau of Gretna, LA; Donald Droste of Clinton, IA; Patricia (Mark) McNaghten of Spokane; Judith (Barry) Buntemeyer of Goose Lake, Iowa; Kathleen (Ronald) Brueher of Hauser, Idaho; Ed Droste of Clinton, Iowa and Sr. Catherine Joseph, OP (Paula) of Rome. In addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close dear friends. Margo was grandmother to 10 beautiful grandchildren; Emma, Tanner, James, Cassady, Jayden, Jorden, Madeleine, Emily, Amelia, and August. She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, Leo and Mary Droste; her oldest brother, Thomas Droste; and nephews Matthew Droste and Derek Carr. Flowers may be sent to St. Peter Church or donations made directly at the church. Evergreen Florist 509-326-6888 https://www.evergreenfloralshop.com/ or your choice of florists, the day of Wednesday, June 12th. Please visit Margo's online memorial page at www.holycrossofspokane.org to leave a message of remembrance or condolence. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close