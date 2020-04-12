Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margret Ruth BURDEGA. View Sign Service Information Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509)-276-7000 Send Flowers Obituary

BURDEGA, Margret Ruth 5/22/1926 - 4/5/2020 I was born Margret Ruth Hanna, in May 1926 in Colville, WA. My parents, Fred Kinsey Hanna and Irene Hazel Reid, were early Northeast Washington set-tlers. Being a child of the Great Depression, there were sorrows and joys. My father passed when I was very young and my two older brothers and two older sisters, Robert, Betty, David and Elva all passed in early adulthood. Then the adventure began. Directly after graduating from Mead High School, my good friend and classmate Maria introduced me to her brother, Mike Burdega. We fell in love and were married for 68 years. At the inception of our marriage we decided that instead of being employees and working for a wage, we would farm. In the early years our children were born: Marny Jean (Lloyd Roberts); Michael David (Janice); Kerry Irene (Jim Nimnicht); Lauri Elizabeth (Larry Sherfey) and Wendy Lynn (Tom Stevens). In 1954 we moved three miles north from Dad Burdega's place to the farm on Wild Rose Prairie, Deer Park. The entire family worked on the farm, which ultimately involved 440 acres, over 100 milk cows and cash crops of potatoes, hay and grain. There were always harvest crews to feed, even in winter when the spud sorting crew worked in the potato cellar. Besides raising my children (the pride of my life), who are all college graduates, I was active in the Wild Rose Homemakers Club, a 4-H Leader for over 30 years (ultimately being inducted into the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame), the Inland Empire Dairy Wives, Hicks-n-Chics square dance club, Deer Park PTA and Band Boosters, TOPS, Eagles Aerie 3564, Wild Rose Community Center Board of Directors and had some of the finest community friendships imaginable. I was predeceased by my mother Irene Hazel (1968), my mother-in-law Margaret Burdega (1988), my beloved husband Mike, my sister-in-law Helen Burdega Montgomery and our lifelong friends Harold and Jean Weger. I am survived by my sister-in-law and lifelong friend Maria Tripplett Sitter, my five children and Harold and Jean's children: Bill Weger, Barb Filipy and Paula Umbach; eight grandchildren: Tori, Teena, Kate, Bryan, Scott, Casey, Tyler and Alicia; and 16 great-grandchildren: Evan, Tanner, Sheridan, Trenton, Juliette, Ava, Natalie, Ruth, Miriam, Sarah, Levi, Nathan, Elliot, Behren, Hanna and Haley. My life was full and there was joy. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you are encouraged to make a donation in Margret's name to the Washington State 4-H Foundation (2606 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup, WA 98371). To sign my online guestbook, please visit:

