JOHNSON, Marguerite Ellen (Treffry) (Age 95) Marguerite Ellen Treffry Johnson died Tuesday, 14 July 2009, after sustaining an injury in April. Born to Arthur Gerald and Amber Doak Treffry on 1 June 1914 in Spokane, she was a descendant of the Thomas Doak and Ninion Edward Thompson pioneer families of Orchard and Pleasant Prairies. She attended Willard Elementary school, North Central High School and Cheney Normal School (now EWU), receiving her teaching certificate in 1935. After teaching 3rd grade and all-grade art classes in Mabton, WA, and then at the Adams school in Spokane, she married Gordon William Johnson in Spokane on 21 June 1937. They moved to Kelso, Oroville and Twisp, WA as Gordon pursued his career in education, going on to become a high-school principal, and superintendent of schools. After WWll, they returned to Spokane, where Marguerite taught 4th grade at the Field, Logan and Madison schools. In 1962 Marguerite was hired to teach 4th, 5th and 6th grades at the South Colby elementary school in Port Orchard, WA. She retired from teaching 1971 to help take care of her mother. Among Marguerite's interests were history, working with ceramics and stained glass, painting landscapes, gardening, following politics and traveling. She enjoyed making every holiday a special occasion, carrying on centuries of family traditions. She was deeply interested in family history and traveled throughout the US and Canada during the summers, researching many generations of ancestors. She organized dozens of family reunions so descendants could meet each other, both here and abroad. In particular, she co-founded the international Treffry Heritage Council and organized the group's first reunion in Cornwall, England. Marguerite and Gordon hand-built a cabin at Priest Lake in Idaho, using lumber from the Indian Creek flume, which they dismantled with permission of the Diamond Match Company. At Priest Lake Marguerite enjoyed picking huckleberries, swimming, decorating the cabin and studying the wildflowers. Over the years, Marguerite was a member of the American Federation of Teachers, the American Association of University Women, Delta Kappa Gamma teaching honorary, Port Orchard Great Books Club, the Seattle Genealogical Society, Eastern Washington Genealogical Society (through which she helped many people apply for Washington State Pioneer certificates), the Mayflower Society and the Washington State Historical Society. She was a lifelong Democrat and supported the Society of Friends. Surviving Marguerite are: her children: Kirsten L. J. Straight, (Kaye R. Sr.) of Spokane, WA; Forrester T. Johnson (Cheryl Gregory) of Federal Way, WA; Robin A. Johnson (David Kennerly) of Hopkinton MA; and E. Ben Johnson ll (Carol Rorabach) of Hayden, ID. Marguerite's surviving grandchildren are Kaye R Straight Jr., Lauree M. Straight, Joycelynn D. Straight (formerly Upchurch), Theron T. Straight, Alita A. Chamberlain and Johnathan D.T. Straight, Forrester T. Johnson Jr., Gregory G. Johnson, Ariel A. Johnson, Christopher R. Johnson and Diana L. Inouye; She also is survived by great-grandchildren: Christopher L. Straight, Leslie A. Geller, Patrick D. Straight, David D. Upchurch, Brandon M. Upchurch, Lynette A. Straight, Laurel A. Chamberlain, Arienna E. Chamberlain, Alexander Mc. Chamberlain, Jacobsen C, Johnson, Andrew G. Johnson, Stephan J. Johnson, Haley N. Johnson and Dalton G. Johnson; as well as a niece Kaiya M. Treffry, nephews Walter K. Highberg, Theodore Treffry, Arthur G. Treffry III and her special care-givers Ursula McGowen and Cyndi McInierny. Marguerite was pre-deceased by Gordon, her sister Kathryn M. Highberg, and brothers Robert M. Treffy, Arthur Gerald Treffry Jr., and Lester M. Treffry and grandchildren Galen Gorden Straight and Alida Abarene Straight. Private inurnment will be in Union (Orchard Prairie) Cemetery. A Day of Loving Remembrance was celebrated in 2009. Walter, here's your sign.

