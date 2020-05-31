HAVERFIELD, Marguerite Born April 4, 1926 in Spokane, Washington to George and Fay Goldsmith, Marguerite Haverfield pass-ed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, May 19, 2020. After graduating from North Central High School in 1943, Marguerite met the love of her life, Donald Haverfield Sr., and married him September 18, 1945 in Spokane. As a longtime resident of ninety-four years, Marguerite lead a full life. She worked for Pacific Bell as a telephone operator, Sears Roebuck as a mail order clerk and the Union Pacific Railroad as the secretary for Spokane's Maintenance Depot. A kind and generous woman with a good sense of humor, many knew Marguerite as an involved community leader and an exceptionally talented entertainer. She was someone who believed in not quitting and would often say, "Get involved and don't complain. Just do it!" She served as Board President for Numerica Credit Union as well as Board President for the Union Pacific Railroad's National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees, (NARVE) and Club 10 Operation Lifesaver. She was a Deacon at Lidgerwood Presbyterian Church, a member of the United Farm Workers of America and the Hillyard Senior Center. Marguerite loved many things in life such as crafts, bowling and a good game of croquette, but her first passion was dancing with the Hillyard Belles, clowning, clogging and great music. She is survived by her son, Donald L. Haverfield Jr. (Evonne), Spokane Valley, WA; and her sister Dorothy Carroll, Spokane Valley, WA; two grandchildren, Amanda Tarmann and Donald Haverfield III and six great-grandchildren. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Haverfield Sr. Laid to rest at Pines Cemetery, Spokane Valley, WA, a Life Celebration will be scheduled at a later date. To share your memories of Marguerite and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.