SMOLKOWSKI, Marguerite Joyce Marguerite Joyce Smolkowski of Spokane, WA passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Dawson, MT on December 7, 1924 to Rolland and Gena Kutzler. Marguerite graduated from EWU and received a BA in Education. She taught at St. Mary's in the Spokane Valley and in the Riverside School District in Chattaroy. She had a passion for teaching 1st graders. During retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren, cultivating her garden, and was a voracious reader. She loved her Pomeranians, and her parrot Stitch. She married Francis R. Smolkowski on November 30, 1944 in Spokane, WA. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage and raised six children together. Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Smolkowski, her daughter Sharon Lee Larkins, her brothers Rolland, Howard, Robert, Charles, James, Raymond, and sisters Marion and Audrey. She is survived by her children Joanne Smolkowski, Mary Anne (Larry) Verhaag, Julianne (Howard) Hirsch, Francine Smolkowski, and Roger (Tammy) Smolkowski; 12 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She had a special relationship with her nieces Sue Smolkowski Lykins and Barbara Smolkowski Cobb. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, from 5 pm to 9 pm at Hennessey's, 2203 N. Division St. in Spokane, WA. A private service will be on Saturday, October 3 at 12:30 pm. Interment will be at Holy Cross Mausoleum. To leave online condolences to Marguerite's family, please visit the website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
