McCrow, Marguerite On the morning of July 31, 2020 Our Lord and his Blessed Mother called Marguerite McCrow home surrounded by her angels. She lived to be 88 years old! Born on October 6, 1931 to Charlie and Mary Nelson. She has two sisters Eleanor Corvi and Mary Jane Snyder and one brother Chuck Nelson. She lived in Spokane, Washington all her life attending St. Francis of Assisi and John Rogers High School. She married John Robert McCrow and lived with him for 20 years until their marriage ended in 1969. She raised eleven children, Mary Gale, Samuel, Marguerite, Roberta, Joseph, Patrick, Carol Ann, Richard, Theodore, Sally, and Andrew. She worked for 30 years at Gonzaga University in food service. Her oldest son Samuel is with her in heaven. He passed away on April 7, 2006. Marguerite has 42 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She also has five great-grandchildren waiting to be born into this wonderful family. Mom, Grandma, Maggie, Sister, Auntie was a blessing to all who came in contact with her. She always called everyone sweetheart. She loved time with her grandchildren sharing stories, her favorite magic trick with a quarter and "Ree Ree Runkin" Her favorite song was Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Robeck. Her Vigil with Rosary will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 6:00pm led by Deacon Craig at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, August 15, 2020 also at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 11:00am followed by her burial at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:30 pm. In Lieu of flowers all donations will be made to St. Joseph's Care Center 17 E. 8th Ave. Spokane WA 99202, Phone number 509-474-8001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store