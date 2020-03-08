Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Concetta NOCITO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOCITO, Maria Maria Concetta Nocito passed away from complications of COPD on March 4, 2020. Maria was born in Alia, Sicily on December 8, 1938. She lived her early life with her family in the hills of Sicily, was married at 17 by arranged marriage, and immigrated to San Jose, CA with her first husband and four children. Maria became a naturalized US citizen in 1967. Her first marriage ended, and she married again in 1973 and had another child. The family moved to Spokane in the early 80's. Maria worked hard throughout her life, raising her children, working in the tomato and almond canaries of California, cleaning private homes and also rooms at The Marriott Hotel and at Sacred Heart hospital. Maria was fastidious, loyal, feisty, and generous. She was a fantastic cook of authentic Sicilian food, and it gave her great joy to share her delicious food with others. She had a green thumb and spent much time gardening. She was a lover of animals, soap operas, Hallmark movies, neighborhood gossip, and she loved to shop. Maria was preceded in death by two of her sons, her mother, father, and three of her siblings. She is survived by her children Josie Zils (Tim), Angie Turturici, Guiseppe Turturici, Liza Mattana (John Speare), stepsons Carlos Mattana (Katy), Stefano Mattana (Anna), her grandchildren Ben Zils (Leah), Stacy Zils, Rose Craig (Andrew), Maddie Speare, great-grandchildren Luke and McKinley Zils, by her brother Giovanni Nocito, sister Tetina Costanza, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Her family is thankful for the caring staff at Maplewood Gardens, Kindred at Home, and South Hill Family Medicine. An open-house gathering of remembrance will be held at the home of her daughter, Liza Mattana, on April 4th from 1-4 pm.

NOCITO, Maria Maria Concetta Nocito passed away from complications of COPD on March 4, 2020. Maria was born in Alia, Sicily on December 8, 1938. She lived her early life with her family in the hills of Sicily, was married at 17 by arranged marriage, and immigrated to San Jose, CA with her first husband and four children. Maria became a naturalized US citizen in 1967. Her first marriage ended, and she married again in 1973 and had another child. The family moved to Spokane in the early 80's. Maria worked hard throughout her life, raising her children, working in the tomato and almond canaries of California, cleaning private homes and also rooms at The Marriott Hotel and at Sacred Heart hospital. Maria was fastidious, loyal, feisty, and generous. She was a fantastic cook of authentic Sicilian food, and it gave her great joy to share her delicious food with others. She had a green thumb and spent much time gardening. She was a lover of animals, soap operas, Hallmark movies, neighborhood gossip, and she loved to shop. Maria was preceded in death by two of her sons, her mother, father, and three of her siblings. She is survived by her children Josie Zils (Tim), Angie Turturici, Guiseppe Turturici, Liza Mattana (John Speare), stepsons Carlos Mattana (Katy), Stefano Mattana (Anna), her grandchildren Ben Zils (Leah), Stacy Zils, Rose Craig (Andrew), Maddie Speare, great-grandchildren Luke and McKinley Zils, by her brother Giovanni Nocito, sister Tetina Costanza, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed. Her family is thankful for the caring staff at Maplewood Gardens, Kindred at Home, and South Hill Family Medicine. An open-house gathering of remembrance will be held at the home of her daughter, Liza Mattana, on April 4th from 1-4 pm. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 8 to Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close