Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Elizabeth "Liz" POWERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POWERS, Maria Elizabeth "Liz" (Age 41) December 20, 1977 - August 8, 2019 Mother, Wife, Sister, Daughter Elizabeth "Liz" Powers passed away at the age of 41 after a three year fight with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Powers, her children, Marissa and Marlon, of Spangle, WA and her parents, Delfin and Dr. Lydia Montenegro of Cheney, WA. She is also survived by three sisters, Theresa Montenegro of Cheney, WA, Christina and husband Kenneth Vann of Tualatin, OR, Lydel and husband Daniel St. George of Cheney, WA, brothers Theodore "Ted" and Delfinjohn "DJ" Montenegro of Cheney, WA, and several nieces and nephews. Liz Powers was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the U.S. at age nine. She attended schools in Cheney, graduated from Cheney High in 1996 and Eastern Washington University in 2000 with a BS in Biology, and worked as a Lab Technician at Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories (PAML), now called LabCorp, in Spokane, WA. Her active years were enjoyed swimming, running marathons, riding bicycles, reading, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with her family. Liz was a devoted, caring, gentle soul and will be missed dearly by her loving family and many friends.

POWERS, Maria Elizabeth "Liz" (Age 41) December 20, 1977 - August 8, 2019 Mother, Wife, Sister, Daughter Elizabeth "Liz" Powers passed away at the age of 41 after a three year fight with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Lonnie Powers, her children, Marissa and Marlon, of Spangle, WA and her parents, Delfin and Dr. Lydia Montenegro of Cheney, WA. She is also survived by three sisters, Theresa Montenegro of Cheney, WA, Christina and husband Kenneth Vann of Tualatin, OR, Lydel and husband Daniel St. George of Cheney, WA, brothers Theodore "Ted" and Delfinjohn "DJ" Montenegro of Cheney, WA, and several nieces and nephews. Liz Powers was born in the Philippines and immigrated to the U.S. at age nine. She attended schools in Cheney, graduated from Cheney High in 1996 and Eastern Washington University in 2000 with a BS in Biology, and worked as a Lab Technician at Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories (PAML), now called LabCorp, in Spokane, WA. Her active years were enjoyed swimming, running marathons, riding bicycles, reading, watching movies, traveling, and spending time with her family. Liz was a devoted, caring, gentle soul and will be missed dearly by her loving family and many friends. Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close