BAKONYI, Maria Heni Our Dear Sweet Sister, an 11 year cancer survivor, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019, in Spokane, WA. Maria was born on March 24, 1946 in Wangen, Germany. An Eastern Washington Graduate of 1970, with a B.A. and B.A. of Education, and a Lewiston High Graduate of 1966. She worked for the State of Washington for 20 plus years, and Family Home care for 17 years. She lived in Spokane Valley for 43 years, and was an 11 year cancer survivor. She is survived by two brothers, two nephews, one great-nephew and one great-niece, and numerous cousins survive her. Services will held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 304 S. Adams Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cancer Care Centers and Hospice Services.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019