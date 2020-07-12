CADWALLADER, Maria (Lovoi) (Age 81) Maria L. Cadwallader, age 81, was born December 24, 1938 in New Orleans, LA; a resident of South Hill Village, 3117 E. Chaser Lane, Spokane, WA, ascended this life to be with her Savior Jesus on July 6, 2020 at Hospice House South, Spokane, WA. Her parents were Joseph A. Lovoi and Frances (Noto) Lovoi of New Orleans, LA. Maria was educated at St Augustine Parochial School and a 1956 graduate of Saint Joseph's Academy, both in New Orleans; and the Berean School of the Bible, now part of Global Universities of the Assemblies of God. Maria was awarded ministerial credentials by the Assemblies of God in 1984. Maria met her future husband, Joseph D. Cadwallader of Oxford, NE, an Airman stationed at Keesler AFB, Keesler, MS in September 1955 and was married one year later, September 2, 1956 at St. Mary's Italian Church in the Vieux Carre` of New Orleans, LA.. Her honeymoon was spent traveling to Francis E Warren A.F.B.,Cheyenne, WY, moving back to New Orleans in 1959. The fruit of their union resulted in seven children, sixteen grandchildren, and ten +1 great-grandchildren. Maria's first employment was as a counter girl at Woolworth Variety Stores, a secretary for a forgotten insurance agency in New Orleans, secretary for the Food Service Office, Francis E. Warren AFB, Cheyenne, WY. She drove a school bus while being the cafeteria manager for First Assembly Academy, New Orleans, LA. Maria served as Assistant Pastor to Mountain View Assemblies of God Church and was Pastor and President of "We Care" Ministries, Spokane, WA a religious outreach to retirement and Nursing Facilities in the Spokane, WA region. She will be fondly remembered for her cooking, especially for dishes concocted while fasting, "possibly" for her Mexican recipes, and definitely her lasagna. Her home was a sanctuary for those who needed temporary shelter. These included a college student, daughter of missionaries, a missionary on his way to Alaska who was beaten and robbed of all his resources, a couple of kids in trouble with the law, a beaten wife who could not go back for more abuse, four Ukranian teenage girl missionaries, and a dozen more whom were sheltered under her "wings". Maria met her Savior at the age of 33 and Jesus was, thereafter, the number one love of her life. Wherever she was, she was an active contributor whether it was working with the Girl Scouts, Cubs and Boy Scouts, C.F. Rowley School and Chalmette Middle Schools, Chalmette, LA. A faithful attendant and volunteer at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Chalmette, La; a member of the Catholic Community Church, she was recognized by her Priest as having an unusual call on her life, to be an evangelist. Her priest advised her this gift could never be expressed within the Catholic Church and guided her to the Assemblies of God. She was the spark that led to many physical healings and spiritual conversions. Maria was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Salvatore Lovoi of New Orleans and Francis Lovoi of Raleigh, NC; and a sister Josephine (Garland) Baynes of Chalmette LA. She is survived by two sisters, Carmel (Johnny) Miller of Poplarville, MS and Phyllis (George) DeMers of Slidell, LA. She leaves behind her husband Joseph D Cadwallader of Spokane; and children, Dale Cadwallader, Moncure NC; Brian (Desiree`) Cadwallader, Coon Rapids, MN; Diane (Rickey) Roussel of Argyle, TX; Wanda Cadwallader of Kennewick, WA; Gwen Cadwallader or Spokane Valley, WA; Fay Cadwallader of Spokane, WA; James (Elena "Sunny") Cadwallader of Spokane, WA. She also, leaves behind grandchildren Jennifer (David) Balfantz of Ponchatoula, LA; Brenna (Justen) Martin of Covington, LA; Kelsey (Sean) Peirson, Coon Rapids, MN; Claire Cadwallader, Coon Rapids, MN; Keith (Jonalyn) Roussel, Rockwall, TX; Kate (Michael) Livaccari, Covington, LA; Kyle (Joselyn) Roussel, Gretna, LA; Alyssa McDonald, Spokane, WA; Paul (Brianna) Martini, Kennewick, WA; Nathan Martini, Kennewick, WA; Maurina Franklin, Kennewick, WA; Johnathan Cadwallader, Spokane Valley, WA; Victoria Cadwallader of Spokane, WA; Vanessa Cadwallader, Kent, WA; Aaron Cadwallader, Kent, WA; Gage Cadwallader, Spokane, WA. She will be greatly missed.



