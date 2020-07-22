MaCURDY, Marian Elizabeth "Betty" May 27, 1923 - May 27, 2020 Marian "Betty" Elizabeth MaCurdy, a native of Spokane, died on her 97th birthday, May 27, 2020, in Stanford, California with family at her bedside. Since the death of her husband, Earle (Mac) MaCurdy, in 2011, Betty has lived in California with her son and his wife, Thomas and Ruth MaCurdy. The matriarchal grandparents of Betty came to Ford, WA sometime near 1900. Betty's parents, Marion Williams and Nellie Myers, were married in Springdale, WA, where they worked on their parents' farm, ran a hotel, and owned and operated a garage which stands today on Main Street in Springdale. Betty was born in Springdale in 1923, and moved with her parents to Spokane at the age of four. Betty attended Arlington Grade School, Rogers High School, Whitworth College, and Eastern Washington State College, where she earned a B.A. in Education. Betty met her husband Mac shortly after World War II at the Lutheran Service Center in Spokane, and they were married in 1948. They purchased a home in Spokane in 1952 while Mac was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base and returned to that same address when Mac and his family retired from military service in 1964. During their time in the US Air Force, Betty and Mac had two sons and an adopted a daughter, and they were stationed in Germany and Moses Lake WA after leaving Spokane. Betty enjoyed teaching elementary school in all of these locations, and returned to Spokane after military retirement to complete her 32 years of teaching. Betty was very happy with her life, especially with her cherished 63 years spent with Mac; they were a part of each other. Betty had a particular passion for Christmas, with her and Mac sharing a festive out-door exhibition with Spokane every Christmas for 54 years that backed up traffic for blocks outside of their house. Christmas was an everyday experience in their home, with Betty displaying year-round over 800 Santa Clause figurines and images that she collected over her lifetime. Betty is survived by her sons Thomas MaCurdy, of Stanford, California, and Timothy MaCurdy, of Spokane, and her daughter Mary Prudente, of Spokane Valley, as well as 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Mac and her daughter Tamela Desgrosellier, both of Spokane. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25 at the Riverside Cemetery at 10:30 AM.



