SCOTT, Marian Lavern (Age 99) Entered into rest on August 4, 2020. Marian was born in Mica, Washington on April 10, 1921 to Herman and Wilhelmina Mueller. She was a graduate of North Central High School and Holy Names College. Marian married Wesley Scott, her loving husband of 74 years, on April 19, 1942. They then moved to Joplin, Missouri for a year where Wesley was trained to be a Morse Code Operator/Instructor. While living in Joplin, Marian commuted to Springfield and taught school. After his training Wesley was sent overseas to the Philippines and served as a Morse Code operator under General MacArthur and Marian returned to Spokane. During the war years she taught at Whittier grade school, worked in a day care center and was a social worker with the Department of Social and Health Services. Wesley returned from the War in 1946. They lived with Marian's parents until 1952. They then moved into a home in the North Central area that Marian's father helped them build. They loved their home and lived there for the rest of their lives. Marian was an immaculate housekeeper and found joy in keeping her home in perfect condition. Marian enjoyed her family, gardening, bookkeeping, music and going out dancing with Wes and her friends. They had great times with their family, neighbors and friends out at their Loon Lake cabin every summer. Marian was very close to her sister Viola. After Vi became a widow, Marian and Wes often took her along on their many road trips. Marian was a wonderful grandmother, mother and wife. She is survived by her son, Doug Scott, daughter Marilyn (Tom) Reedy of Spokane, WA, grandchildren Lea Reedy of Lincoln, NE and Russell Reedy of Spokane.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store