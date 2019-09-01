Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian "Joyce" McCLAIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCLAIN, Marian "Joyce" Marian "Joyce" McClain, 90, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed into the safe arms of Jesus on August 28, 2019, with many of her loving family by her side. Joyce was born August 23, 1929 in Lunds Valley, North Dakota and raised in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She married Hoyt McClain July 3, 1947 and resided in Pinehurst, Idaho for most of their married life. She was a fun loving, gracious hostess. She loved people as was evidenced during their years of ownership of the Tall Pine Drive-In in Pinehurst. She was a woman of many talents. She loved singing and playing the piano, cake decorating, crafts, baking and cooking. As well as being a lifelong member of the Community Bible Church of Pinehurst, involved in Sunday School, Bible Studies and women's ministries, she and her husband served with New Tribes Mission (now Ethnos360) for 9 years, returning to reside in Pinehurst in 1976. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; sister, Avis Ewart; son-in-law, Monte Miller; and granddaughter, Heidi Keele. Survivors include her husband of 72 years, Hoyt; four children: Ted (Shirley) McClain, Gail Miller, Terry (Peter) Rich, and Debbie (Scott) Ross; 9 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Auburn Crest Hospice of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Pacifica Senior Living of Pinehurst, Idaho, for their loving care. You may share your memories and sign Joyce's guest book at

