PEARSON, Marian (Swanson) (Age 94) Our beloved Mom, Grammy, and favorite soprano passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. Marian was born with her signature strawberry blonde hair in Spokane, WA on June 22, 1925 to S. Herbert and Magnhild Swanson, joining her two adored older brothers, Byron and Kenneth Swanson. She attended Roosevelt school, Lewis and Clark High School, and WSU, where she pledged the Tri Delta house and made many life-long friends (who nicknamed her, "Swany"). She worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, WWP Co., and then during the 60's and 70's at Shriners Hospital. Marian married her kind-hearted husband, Leonard Pearson, on April 15, 1950 and enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. They had two children, Marcia (Ron) Yep and David (Luisa) Pearson. Their greatest joy was their three grandchildren, Krista and Stefanie Yep and Tyler Pearson (her precious grandson predeceased her, but was always in her heart). Marian was blessed with a magical childhood, growing up with two older brothers and a large extended family. There was nonstop action: sledding and skating in the winter and swimming, skiing, and adventuring in the summer at Newman Lake's family cabin, The Butterfly. The happiness she felt the last few years of her life seemed to almost parallel the joy of her younger years. The jubilance radiated out not only to family and friends, but also to the kind, caring Rockwood employees, and her dear friend, Jim. A beautiful life comes full circle. During the intervening years, Marian was always busy with activities. Primary among them was her involvement in Salem and St. Mark's Lutheran Churches. She found a home and immense joy in the music, especially participating in the choirs. She also sang in the Spokane Chorale and Civic Theater. Music was always paramount to her soul and was such a part of her family connection. Marian was also devoted to and held offices with PEO, LCW, Tri Delta, Friendship Club, and Hangman Women's Golf Club to name a few. The friendships she was lucky enough to have throughout her life were truly cherished by her. The other thing that always filled her with joy was the little cabin she and Leonard purchased on Priest Lake. They found their little place in the sun to hike, fish, huckleberry pick, swim, and most importantly, spend time with family. Marian was known for swimming the entire bay effortlessly any day she was there. Marian is missed immensely by her family, friends, and the dogs she loved. She and Leonard were certain there would be a perfect huckleberry patch in Heaven. We know they are there right now with old Folgers cans strapped to their belt buckles and purple fingers. A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 28th at 2pm at St. Mark's Lutheran Church (316 E. 24th Ave., Spokane WA 99203). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Social Services (210 W. Sprague Ave., Spokane, WA 99201) or St. Mark's Lutheran Church in her name.

