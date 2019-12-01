Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian (Elkins) PHALON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PHALON, Marian (Elkins) (Age 93) Marian recently passed on November 9th, 2019 after a brief illness in Spokane Washington. Marian was born at the family home in Oakesdale WA, on July 28th, 1926. She attended school in Oakesdale and was quite athletic participating in basketball, majorette with the marching band, as well as spending her summers lifeguarding at the local pool from 1942-44. Shortly after she graduated from high school Marian met and married Lloyd Best in 1944 and of this union, they had two children, sons Robbin and Randy Best in Spokane WA. Lloyd passed in 1966. Marion went to work at the Standard oil company in Spokane and later at Banner fuel working in the collections department. Marian went on to meet Pat Phalon, they married after a brief courtship and shared a home on Browne's mountain for many years. Marian and Pat enjoyed their time at their lake cabin on Pilot Rock, Lake Coeur D' Alene where she enjoyed swimming and snow skiing well into her 60's. Marian and Pat also enjoyed spending their winters in Mexico fishing and shell collecting on the Sea of Cortez, followed by many years spent in Laughlin NV seeking warmer weather. Marion had a passion for art and nature which is reflected in the many pictures she painted and the shells she collected during her and Pat's many excursions to Mexico, the heirloom carvings she created and the handmade quilts she sewed. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace Elkins, both of her husband's Lloyd Best and Pat Phalon, siblings Jack Elkins (Gladys), Frank Elkins (Weezie), Bill Elkins (Dorothy) and her two sons Robbin and Randy Best. Marian is survived by her sister Betty Shoults (Hugh) of Carefree AZ. Marian leaves behind her grandchildren Brian Best and Brandy (Hill). Stepchildren, Tim Phalon (Patti), Sally Lloyd (Steve) all of Spokane WA. and Connie Langman (Dave) of Sequim WA, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life gathering for Marian at the Bozarth Mansion, 12415 N. Fairwood Dr. Spokane WA, 99218 on Sunday, December 15th from noon to 2:00 pm.

